Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony.

The department’s first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner Jim Long.

Long served as commissioner for six terms, from 1985 to 2009. The former Democratic state House member died weeks after he left the commissioner’s post at age 68.

The dedication ceremony will be hosted by current Commissioner Mike Causey, who while the Republican nominee lost to Long in 1992, 1996 and 2000. Causey ultimately was elected commissioner in 2016.

Causey called Long a “strong advocate for consumers,” especially older adults, and that it was fitting to honor Long given he established many programs and services still within the department.

Long was known for his trademark red tie. Causey urged Tuesday’s attendees to wear red in Long’s memory.

