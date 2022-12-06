Read full article on original website
World Cup: Daily update from the quarter-finals
Here, the Independent takes a look at what happened in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals.England ultimately go out after a missed penalty from a star, but this wasn’t a shoot-out, and it wasn’t a case of Southgate’s side getting outplayed in midfield. It wasn’t even a player of Mbappe’s class scorching them. They just didn’t have much luck.Morocco have become Africa’s maiden semi-finalists and Walid Regragui, the manager who encouraged his country to dream, has given them reason to believe the greatest World Cup shock of all is possible.Sign up to our newsletters here
KTBS
World Cup champion France edges out England to reach semifinals as Harry Kane misses penalty
World Cup holder France remains on course in its title defense after beating England 2-1 to reach the semifinals at Qatar 2022. Aurélien Tchouaméni gave France a first-half lead, his powerful shot setting the game ablaze at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. England grew into the game...
KTBS
World Cup quarterfinals: Morocco on the verge of history against Ronaldo-less Portugal as Kylian Mbappé's France face England
Morocco already caused the upset of the round of 16 when it beat Spain on penalties to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history, but the North Africans will have to replicate their heroics if they want to get past a reinvigorated Portugal. Later in...
KTBS
Croatia has 'nothing to fear' ahead of quarterfinal clash against 'terrifying' Brazil, says head coach
Vinícius Jr. fielded probing questions from reporters on the pressure Brazil is feeling as the favorite in Qatar and what some pundits perceived as disrespect towards opponents following the Seleção's dance moves against South Korea, but he was finally caught off guard in the press conference when a stray cat leapt onto the table in front of him.
KTBS
'Aging genius' Lionel Messi looking to inspire Argentina against Netherlands
Lionel Messi and Argentina are three games away from winning the World Cup, but against the Netherlands they will face their toughest test of the tournament so far. Friday's quarterfinal at the Lusail Stadium is a compelling match-up, not least because of the World Cup history between the two teams.
KTBS
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Talk about Hollywood royalty. King Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The royal visitors met the co-owners on the pitch as part of a guided tour of the Racetrack Ground -- the world's oldest stadium, according to Guinness World Records.
