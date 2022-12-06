ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World Cup: Daily update from the quarter-finals

England ultimately go out after a missed penalty from a star, but this wasn't a shoot-out, and it wasn't a case of Southgate's side getting outplayed in midfield. It wasn't even a player of Mbappe's class scorching them. They just didn't have much luck.Morocco have become Africa's maiden semi-finalists and Walid Regragui, the manager who encouraged his country to dream, has given them reason to believe the greatest World Cup shock of all is possible.
KTBS

'Aging genius' Lionel Messi looking to inspire Argentina against Netherlands

Lionel Messi and Argentina are three games away from winning the World Cup, but against the Netherlands they will face their toughest test of the tournament so far. Friday's quarterfinal at the Lusail Stadium is a compelling match-up, not least because of the World Cup history between the two teams.
KTBS

King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Talk about Hollywood royalty. King Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The royal visitors met the co-owners on the pitch as part of a guided tour of the Racetrack Ground -- the world's oldest stadium, according to Guinness World Records.

