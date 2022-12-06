Read full article on original website
June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90
June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
Todd Phillips Releases First Look Of ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ With Joaquin Phoenix On Day 1 Set
Joaquin Phoenix is back to portraying Arthur Fleck, better known as the Joker as Joker: Folie à Deux starts filming. Director Todd Phillips released the first image of the supervillain on the set captioning on Instagram, “Day 1. Our boy.” In the image, Phoenix is seen getting shaved with his head tilted back. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 film titled Joker is set to be a musical and Lady Gaga will join the cast as the Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn. Up until now, Margot Robbie had portrayed Quinn on the big screen in films like 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of...
Billy Joel review – Seasoned showman delivers timeless classics and signature dead-pan banter
Walking down to the MCG, I invent names and histories for the people around me. Harry and Norm, who recently got married finally, had their first kiss to a Billy Joel song in the 70s. Peter and Kathy are on their first proper date night post-lockdown, finally off grandkid babysitting...
