Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?
Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
Panel to interview 18 U of M regent applicants including Hsu, Luther, Turner, Painter, Wheeler, Burns
Eighteen applicants for four spots on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents have been moved forward to the interview process by a special committee charged with making recommendations to the Legislature. Among those who will be interviewed by members of the Regent Candidate Advisory Council next month are incumbent...
If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis
Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
The Pohlad Brothers Formally Honored as People of the Year
In many ways, the Pohlad family has shaped downtown Minneapolis. Their development company, United Properties, has built several big-name towers around here, including the recently completed Four Seasons hotel, the city’s first five-star hotel. Despite that, the three brothers leading the family’s holding company have maintained an air of deference and humility. Though they tend to keep a low profile, the brothers are some of the city’s biggest cheerleaders.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Minneapolis Wants to Be the ‘Bus Rapid Transit Capital of North America’
At 11:10 a.m. on the first Saturday in December, with temperatures in the single digits, a stretch bus pulled out of the transit station at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., with one passenger, and headed north through Richfield into South Minneapolis. It rolled up Chicago Avenue, passing new platforms every half-mile or so, idling briefly at red lights and picking up stray riders. It took a short detour onto a parallel route as it approached 38th Street, the intersection — now a memorial — where George Floyd was killed by a police officer in the spring of 2020. At 7th Street it turned left onto a dedicated bus lane, painted red, and continued through an apocalyptically unpeopled downtown. On Fremont Avenue, three teenagers realized they were on the wrong line and got off. A little more than an hour after it left, the bus came to a stop at a transit station in Brooklyn Center surrounded by shopping outlets and surface parking lots.
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers
The downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will soon be closing its doors for good. A spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News the store on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street will close on Jan. 14, 2023. The spokesperson said the closure is due in part to "real estate strategies" in...
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a driver is cooperating after he struck two pedestrians at a northeast Minneapolis intersection Thursday evening.It happened at about 5:35 p.m. at Lowry Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast. Police say the vehicle was "in a slow-speed turn from Lowry to Washington" when it hit a woman and a man. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.The victims were taken to HCMC and are expected to survive.
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
Hennepin County commissioners will vote to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson
KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports Hennepin County Commissioners will vote today to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson “after an outside investigation found he engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying.” Hutchinson was also involved in a drunk driving crash a year ago. Axios reports that the St....
No problems found in check on Minnesota voting machine tabulations
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. … Administrative services director Deborah Erickson said about 10 people observed the three-hour process, which didn’t uncover any problems. Erickson said two ballots weren’t counted by the machines because the voter did not mark their ballot correctly, either because they filled in ovals for two candidates and crossed one out, or because they crossed out a candidate’s name.”
