ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Deion Sanders has supercharged Colorado's recruiting, relevance in less than two days

By Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHpMV_0jYyv84C00

BOULDER, Colo. – Five-star recruiting prospect Winston Watkins never has been to the state of Colorado and wasn’t even born yet when Deion Sanders retired from his professional careers in football and baseball.

The wide receiver prospect is only 15.

And he currently is just a sophomore at the IMG Academy in Florida, more than 2,000 miles away.

But that didn’t stop him from giving his commitment to accept a scholarship offer already from the University of Colorado under Sanders, the Buffaloes’ new head football coach .

“Really, the biggest reason is Deion Sanders,” Watkins said in a phone interview Monday with USA TODAY Sports. “I always wanted to be one of his players.”

It appears to be getting contagious. In less than 48 hours since Sanders was hired at Colorado, some of the nation’s best recruiting prospects and transfer players are suddenly entertaining the thought of playing at Colorado, a football program that has had 15 losing seasons in the past 17 years, including a 1-11 team in 2022 .

And it’s all because of Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer whose star power, flamboyance and coaching style conceivably could attract enough top players to turn Colorado into a contender overnight . The impact so far is borderline breathtaking, not just in recruiting but with the overall buzz around the program, locally and nationally.

“In the course of one afternoon, the most relevant program in the country is Colorado – because of one guy,” former Colorado quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said on his podcast Monday.

Among the signs so far:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HazmE_0jYyv84C00
Deion Sanders was introduced as the new Colorado football coach on Sunday. Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

OPINION: Deion Sanders tells the truth in his first Colorado team meeting

POSTSEASON LINEUP: Complete college football bowl game schedule

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Nation's top recruit on the way?

Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruiting prospect in the nation for the class of 2022, is 100% likely to transfer to Colorado from Jackson State in Mississippi, where Sanders coached the past three seasons, according to 247 Sports analyst Carl Reed , who knows Sanders. For what it’s worth, Sanders said last week that what Reed reports is “gospel.”

Pumping the portal

Sanders is preparing to shake up his roster at Colorado by pushing out a number of current players and bringing in his own , especially through the transfer portal, which opened Monday for players seeking to change college teams.

“Lord that PORTAL is jumping! Let me see what's in there,” Sanders wrote on Twitter Monday .

One of them was receiver Dorian Singer, who led the Pac-12 Conference in receiving yardage this season at Arizona.

“Blessed to receive an opportunity to play at Colorado,” he wrote on Twitter above a photo of Sanders. Singer also reported offers from Utah, Arizona State and Miami (Fla.), but hasn’t decided.

Sanders already said his son Shedeur – his quarterback at Jackson State – will be his quarterback.

In a team meeting Sunday, Sanders also told holdover Colorado players Sunday that “about 10 more of them" were coming with his son..

Experienced staff?

Sanders appears focused on hiring several assistants with head-coaching experience  to join his staff, including Sean Lewis, the sitting head coach at Kent State, according to multiple reports. Lewis would serve as offensive coordinator for the Buffaloes and presumably run the same wide-open attack.

Former Florida State, Oregon and Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart and former Minnesota coach Tim Brewster, who served under Sanders at Jackson State, are also possible additions.

Aggressive recruiting

Several national top recruits reported getting scholarship offers from Colorado in recent days. One was the nation’s top high school prospect at offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor, who already has committed to play at Iowa.

Tight end Tayvion Galloway also reported on Twitter Sunday that he received an offer from Colorado. He is the nation’s No. 5 tight end recruit for 2024, according to 247 Sports. He already has committed to LSU. But previous commitments aren't stopping Sanders and his staff from trying to change their minds. And recruits who committed to the previous coaching staff at Colorado have said the new staff is not honoring those commitments, leaving them looking for new college homes as signing day approaches.

The message is clear: Sanders is aiming for a much higher caliber of player than those that the Buffaloes brought in previously.

“We plan to dominate, baby,” Sanders said in a video posted to his Twitter account Monday. “Not tomorrow, not the next day, but right now. And I need your help in doing that. Recruits, I ain’t hard to find.”

NIL payment potential primed

Not only has Sanders amped up Colorado’s recruiting efforts, the school also is getting more interest in support for a nonprofit collective that supports Buffaloes players through payments for their names, images and likenesses (NIL).

The Buffs4Life collective has had "a lot of people inbound just wanting to know how they can get involved, how they can help," former Colorado linebacker and Buffs4Life president Sean Tufts told USA TODAY Sports Monday. "It’s definitely been increased."

He didn't have data to share but said it's been "positive momentum for us on all fronts."

NIL payments were allowed by the NCAA for the first time last year and could start really rolling in once the Buffaloes' roster is more firm.

The 'cool' factor

This all has been quite unusual for current Colorado students, who have grown accustomed to having a nationally irrelevant football team, unlike in the late 1980s and 1990s, when the Buffs won a share of the national title and went to major bowl games under coach Bill McCartney .

“It’s exciting – the hope,” senior student Tycho Cinquini said.

Cinquini, 21, and freshman Aidan Fong, 19, already were aware of Colorado’s sudden rise in football recruiting relevance on Sunday, the day Sanders was introduced as the school's new coach.

Watkins is the No. 4 receiver prospect in the nation for 2025, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

“There’s a five-star recruit coming in 2025,” Cinquini said Sunday at the University Memorial Center on campus.

But both admit they didn’t know much about Sanders until now. They’re too young. Sanders' last game as a player was in early 2006.

“I know there’s been a bunch of hype around him just because he’s been such a famous player,” Fong said. “I know a bunch of friends who think he’s really cool.”

That might be the biggest factor in all of this. Colorado is cool again because even young people think he's cool – the same people who barely know what he did as a player in sports. His success, his fame, his style and swagger– It’s all cool to them, making them want to come along for the ride.

“Deion is a really impactful person, the way he speaks, the way he talks about things,” Watkins said.

Watkins also said it mattered to him that Sanders is Black like himself in a sport that hasn’t had many Black coaches.

His background played a role in his decision, too. Watkins comes from Fort Myers, Florida, just like Sanders. He shared the same nickname as Sanders growing up there – Prime Time, sparking his interest in Sanders from a young age. In a few years, he plans to play for him.

He even hopes to visit Colorado for the first time in the spring.

“I’m ready to be in those mountains and see what those people are about,” he said.

Join the club. It's getting trendy.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer . E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders has supercharged Colorado's recruiting, relevance in less than two days

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mississippi Link

Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing

Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State vs. Colorado prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022

Two in-state rivals with no love for one another will meet on the hardwood for the first time in over three seasons as the Colorado State Rams travel roughly 60 miles south to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. With that being said, let’s check out our college basketball odds series, where our Colorado State-Colorado prediction and pick will be made for all betting fanatics to see.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Colorado's Major Transfer

Deion Sanders will need to shake up the secondary at Colorado. On Thursday afternoon, sophomore cornerback Kaylin Moore announced that he'll enter the transfer portal. "To my Buffs teammates, thanks for all the memories and all the brothers I have gained! Buffs fans, thank you," Moore wrote. "After prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal."
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Ballots tossed out during curing process

One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
GEORGIA STATE
coloradopols.com

Could An “Adjudicated Recount” Make a Difference in CO-03?

One of the more surprising outcomes of the 2022 election has opened the door to an unusual new recount request that could potentially have repercussions elsewhere. As part of the massive “Bluenami” that drowned darn near every Republican in Colorado in 2022, Democrat Bob Marshall upset “incumbent” Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman in Douglas County (HD-43) by 405 votes (Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee in June after Rep. Kevin Van Winkle was selected to fill a State Senate vacancy, so he wasn’t really a true “incumbent). In a district where 45,349 total ballots were cast, 405 votes is outside the margin for an automatic recount (triggered when the difference between the top two vote-getters is within 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total).
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution

Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
DENVER, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
DENVER, CO
KREX

Recount in Colorado House of Representatives race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of House District 43 in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman. According to uncertified results, Marshall won the race by a razor-thin margin. The 22,877 ballots cast for Marshall give him […]
COLORADO STATE
Daily Beast

Denver Authorities Say They Don’t Know Where Buses Full of Migrants Came From

Buses carrying approximately 100 migrants arrived in Denver, Colorado, this week, but local authorities are scrambling to figure out where their trip originated from. Mikayla Ortega, a spokesperson for Denver’s Office of Emergency Management, told Fox 31 that the migrants are a “sensitive group” who do not trust the government, and, therefore, their stories about where their trip originated from “aren’t adding up.” Ortega said it’s unknown whether the buses were sent as part of another political stunt by the Republican governors of Florida or Texas, but told the Denver Post a majority of the migrants are Venezuelans between 20 and 40 years old. An emergency shelter has been opened to accommodate the influx of migrants at a city-owned recreation center. Photos from the shelter show dozens of cots lined up next to each other on an indoor basketball court.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy