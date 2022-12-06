Read full article on original website
KTBS
Joss Stone wanted Stevie Wonder's permission for Christmas cover
Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.
KTBS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal they 'met over Instagram' in new Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "met over Instagram". The 38-year-old royal has revealed in Netflix's 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series that he first met his future wife via the photo-sharing platform. Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with his wife - explained: "Meghan and I met...
KTBS
Sam Smith stuns country house visitors with raunchy music video
Sam Smith shocked visitors at a former royal residence by shooting a raunchy music video. The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - stunned guests at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire by filming an X-rated video that featured drag queens and scantily-clad men in trunks. The...
KTBS
Selma Blair's MS diagnosis 'has damaged her career'
Selma Blair thinks speaking publicly about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis has damaged her career. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS - which can lead to physical and mental problems - in 2018, and she's convinced that it's had a negative impact on her career in Hollywood. She shared:...
