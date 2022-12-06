Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.

13 HOURS AGO