Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
'Lights On Creston' shows off neighborhood businesses during holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock struck 6 p.m. Thursday, Creston Brewery was popping -- both downstairs in its restaurant area and upstairs inside a space known as the Golden Age. That's where the brewery hosted an artisan market that saw hundreds of visitors, in what ended up being one of the highlights of a neighborhood-wide event.
Downtown Holland, yogurt shop host coloring contest
A frozen yogurt shop is partnering with Downtown Holland for a fun activity that the entire family can take part in this holiday season.
Need for food and gifts increases by 25 percent at Salvation Army in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Kent County is seeing more than a 20 percent increase in requests for food and gifts this holiday season. It comes as the agency is seeing a decrease in donations. About 18,000 families are asking The Salvation Army for help this...
Very Merry Market features 55 local vendors this Sunday
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — If you love supporting local makers and merchants, we've got a holiday shopping event you don't want to miss. The Very Merry Market is this Sunday in Spring Lake. The market is being hosted by Merchants and Makers, a collective of local shops. The collective...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Renovations complete on animal clinic saved by Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of renovations, an animal clinic in Muskegon offering low-cost veterinary services is open for business. Back in August, the Muskegon Humane Society stepped in to save Pay it Forward Animal Outreach. The space on Sherman Boulevard has been renamed Big Lake Community Animal Clinic.
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub offers tasty pub fare, small batch brews north of Kalamazoo
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — While the Old Mill Brewpub & Grill may have recently changed hands, loyal patrons shouldn’t expect any major changes anytime too soon, general manager Brian Lonberg said. “We’ve been a community staple as long as we’ve been open,” said Lonberg, who doubles as the...
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
Donations create 'Christmas miracles' for Kent County foster kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During Wendy Wheeler's favorite time of the year, she and other Kent County Health and Human Services Department employees were shopping. That year, they had crossed almost everything off the list of things that local foster children wanted for Christmas. Except for one thing for...
13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer drops off $3,000 worth of items for Toys for Tots drive
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE had a special visitor show up at our studios Tuesday afternoon. No, it wasn't Santa, but it might as well have been!. Marty Neely showed up in his bright red truck packed with more than $3,000 worth of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
The Right Place sees positive future for West Michigan at annual economic outlook presentation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday morning, The Right Place GR gave its annual economic outlook, including its first ever state of the region report. "Given everything we've gone through over the last two years, Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well," says Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place.
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
WWMTCw
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
These four West Michigan counties received grants to improve parks, trails
MICHIGAN, USA — Fourteen Michigan communities will see upgrades to parks and trails thanks to more than $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state funding will be going to 14 communities. Four parks in West Michigan received grants, including Kent, Allegan, Newaygo and Berrien...
Kent County Adopt Day, 21 adoptions finalized
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was all smiles for the 26th annual Adoption Day at the Kent County 17th Circuit Court on Thursday. Adoption Day is filled with tears of joy, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and dog cuddles. It’s a sight Sam and Leah Moerdyk are very...
