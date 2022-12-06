ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
