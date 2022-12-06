Read full article on original website
For sale: a $550k BMW M1 ‘AHG Studie’ modified to look like an M1 Procar
Only ten were believed to have been built, and this gorgeous Bimmer is one of them. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The BMW M1 story need not be repeated here because you already know it, suffice...
The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is AMG’s most powerful ever customer race car
Not as hardcore as GT3, but a step up from GT4 comes this near-700bhp special. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Think of this as the Mercedes-AMG GT3.5, or the Goldilocks racing AMG for mortals. Officially it’s...
Pic of the day: Dacia’s new tripod-spec Duster in the desert
We recently drove the updated Duster in the Moroccan desert – here are some more lovely pics. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Get a look at those images above. Yeah, we can now safely say...
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will start at £46,745 in the UK
Prices announced for Hyundai’s swoopy streamliner. AWD versions will be nearly £54k. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Hyundai UK has announced prices for the striking Ioniq 6, and interestingly it’ll cost just a couple of hundred pounds more than the equivalent Ioniq 5.
Check out Audi’s Dakar car for 2023
Meet the re-newed Audi RS Q e-tron : lighter, more aerodynamic, and more improved than last year. Can it win the Dakar?. As you may have seen, Audi is heading back to the sandiest and longest racetrack in the world: the Dakar rally. And this time the brand with those famous four interlocking rings has got a real taste for the desert… and a new challenger: the latest iteration of its unique off-road racer, the futuristic RS Q e-tron.
Official: this is the new 750kg Donkervoort F22 supercar
Exceptionally low weight, massive five-cylinder Audi power and lots of g force. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. “The key to everything we do is weight,” explains new Donkervoort boss Denis Donkervoort. “The less weight you carry,...
Watch: 2023 Honda Civic Type-R tested on road and track
Honda has been building Civic Type Rs for 25 years, and has honed the latest to within an inch of its life. This is the latest FL5 generation Honda Civic Type R, driven on road and track. It’s likely the last of a dying breed, an old-school front-drive, manual gearbox hot hatch. One with 324bhp, a 171mph top end, some less, er, challenging looks than the old FK8 and a front end so clever it can outwit its own driver. Seriously, it’s capable of some mind-boggling feats.
Retro review: the brilliantly-boxy Daihatsu Materia
This review was first published in Issue 170 of Top Gear magazine (2007) Japan’s obsession with cars so blocky that they make traffic jams look like a giant game of Tetris, is slowly beginning to find a smaller (yet no less dedicated) following here in the UK. More and more of these slightly off-the-wall cars are being imported as cool alternatives to the mainstream.
Ford has opened up its online vault to show these incredible archive pictures
Don’t blame us if you end up wasting your day trawling through a trove of classic Fords. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ford has announced a novel new way of completely wasting your entire working...
Check out this modified BMW i4 electric police car
AC Schnitzer signs up to Germany’s TUNE IT! SAFE! initiative with a bodykitted EV in Polizei livery. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Sadly, the modified BMW i4 by AC Schnitzer that you see above will...
Video: inside the dealership that only sells white Toyotas
Take a look inside Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings, the most remarkable dealership in the world. That white Land Cruiser you saw on the news last night? Chances are it came through here. The back of shot cars seen in every report from war zones and aid programmes to disaster relief and third world development projects? At one time they probably called this home.
