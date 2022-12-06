Driver dies after minivan veers off Mass. highway, crashes into tree

AUBURN, Mass. — One person died after their minivan veered off a Massachusetts highway and struck a tree on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 395 in Auburn just before 6 p.m. found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van lodged up against a tree in the center median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 62-year-old man from Danielson, Connecticut, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

An initial investigation revealed that the operator may have suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash, state police noted.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group