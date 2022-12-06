ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Driver dies after minivan veers off Mass. highway, crashes into tree

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
AUBURN, Mass. — One person died after their minivan veered off a Massachusetts highway and struck a tree on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 395 in Auburn just before 6 p.m. found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van lodged up against a tree in the center median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 62-year-old man from Danielson, Connecticut, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

An initial investigation revealed that the operator may have suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash, state police noted.

The crash remains under investigation.

