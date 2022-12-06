Read full article on original website
June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90
June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
Joss Stone wanted Stevie Wonder's permission for Christmas cover
Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.
‘Parks and Recreation’s Ethel Beavers Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies at 92
The Parks and Recreation community has lost one of its own as star Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The actress who memorably portrayed Ethel Beavers was 92 years old. Slayton-Hughes’ death was reported on December 8 by her family on her Facebook page in a message to fans. “To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen,” the statement began, addressing the page’s followers. “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.”
James Corden apologized for using Ricky Gervais' joke
James Corden apologized to Ricky Gervais after using one of his jokes. The 44-year-old TV host came under fire earlier this year for copying a joke - virtually word for word - that Ricky used in his 2018 stand-up show 'Humanity', but James subsequently contacted Ricky to offer an apology.
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Ponder Brett’s Romantic Future: ‘Was Casey the Love of Her Life?’
Chicago Fire Season 11 started off on a sad note for “Brettsey” fans: Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) broke up with firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) after both previously acknowledged their long-distance relationship (with him in Oregon) wasn’t working. Before his death, Chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas)...
How Much Does It Cost to Dress Like ‘Emily in Paris’?
Zut alor! Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) must have beaucoup credit card debt on Emily in Paris, considering how much she’s living beyond her means. Ahead of the Netflix comedy’s third season, the casino-comparison site NewCasinos.com estimated Emily’s income and expenses and found that the Savoir strategist is spending more than $121k against her annual salary of $48k. That means she must be adding more than $70k in credit-card debt every year.
