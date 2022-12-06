Read full article on original website
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
The New Plan For 2-Way Traffic In Downtown Kalamazoo Is Going To Be A Train Wreck
When I first moved to Kalamazoo, I'll admit, I was not a fan of all the one-way streets in downtown. It was kind of difficult to figure out how to get to SOME places without risking a head-on collision. But over time, I figured it out - didn't take me long - and now, I kind of like it. Traffic flows well around downtown, I never have to worry about getting backed up (unless there's a train), and all is well... or so I thought.
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
Portage to expand South Cemetery after purchasing seven acres
PORTAGE, MI — Plans are in motion to acquire seven acres of property to expand one of the city of Portage’s two active cemeteries. The Portage City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase the acreage, located at 321 E. Osterhout Ave. for $148,000. The property backs up to the east side of the city’s South Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of South Westnedge and East Osterhout avenues.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
4 Kalamazoo Area Businesses That Have/Had Operated for 100+ Years
In this day and age, seeing a business that has been in business for 20+ years feels impressive. At least to me. Withstanding the fluctuating economy, change in consumer demands, and a pandemic on top of all of that has to be tough. And yet, there are many businesses that have endured.
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
Henrietta Lacks historical exhibit coming to Kalamazoo high schools
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A traveling exhibit on Henrietta Lacks is coming to Kalamazoo Public Schools’ four high schools. At their Dec. 8 meeting, the KPS Board approved a $2,400 contract to show the Henrietta Lacks Historical Exhibit. Board trustee Jermaine Jackson abstained from the vote as he designed the exhibit.
Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption
KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub offers tasty pub fare, small batch brews north of Kalamazoo
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — While the Old Mill Brewpub & Grill may have recently changed hands, loyal patrons shouldn’t expect any major changes anytime too soon, general manager Brian Lonberg said. “We’ve been a community staple as long as we’ve been open,” said Lonberg, who doubles as the...
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
WNEM
11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
