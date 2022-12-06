ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
The New Plan For 2-Way Traffic In Downtown Kalamazoo Is Going To Be A Train Wreck

When I first moved to Kalamazoo, I'll admit, I was not a fan of all the one-way streets in downtown. It was kind of difficult to figure out how to get to SOME places without risking a head-on collision. But over time, I figured it out - didn't take me long - and now, I kind of like it. Traffic flows well around downtown, I never have to worry about getting backed up (unless there's a train), and all is well... or so I thought.
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
Portage to expand South Cemetery after purchasing seven acres

PORTAGE, MI — Plans are in motion to acquire seven acres of property to expand one of the city of Portage’s two active cemeteries. The Portage City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase the acreage, located at 321 E. Osterhout Ave. for $148,000. The property backs up to the east side of the city’s South Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of South Westnedge and East Osterhout avenues.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption

KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
