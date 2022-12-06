ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A marathon point in a volleyball match went viral after a player dove onto a table to make a save and then returned to help her team triumph

By Meredith Cash
 4 days ago

Houston Cougars libero Kate Georgiades flips over a table during a marathon point.

ESPN/Twitter

  • No. 5 Houston faced the South Dakota Coyotes in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
  • Cougars libero Kate Georgiades crashed into a table during one point of the match that's gone viral.
  • The junior scrambled back onto the court to help Houston win the point — and, later, the match.

Kate Georgiades put her body on the line for the Houston Cougars.

The junior libero found herself on SportsCenter after making a stunning save during Friday's matchup against the South Dakota Coyotes in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA DI Volleyball Tournament.

In the fourth set of the thrilling match, Houston setter Morgan Janda recorded an impressive dig that sent the ball up towards the ceiling and well beyond the court's lines. But Georgiades took off running and successfully tracked it down, flying into the air to send the ball over her head and back onto South Dakota's side of the net as her body crashed down onto a folding table in front of her.

She dramatically flipped over the table head-first as play continued all the way across the gym. And somehow, by the time the Coyotes returned the ball to the Cougars, Georgiades had already picked herself up and run back onto the court.

Several back-and-forths later — including a key pass from Georgiades herself — resulted in Houston winning the point in thrilling fashion.

Though the Cougars went on to lose the set, they emerged triumphant in the decisive fifth to advance in the tournament. In addition to her staggering, high-flying heroics that caught the attention of millions across social media, Georgiades finished with a match-high 29 digs to help Houston gut out the win.

The Cougars went on to face Auburn in the second round of the tournament the following day, and once again survived a five-set thriller. Now, Georgiades and her teammates will face the top-ranked Stanford Cardinal Thursday night with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

Read the original article on Insider

