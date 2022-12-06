Arrest made in fatal shooting at Tymber Skan apartments Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orange County deputies investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man on Tuesday morning have since arrested a suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received the call at 1:53 a.m. about a shooting at the Tymber Skan Apartments, according to a press release.

The victim, Lavance Smith, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, the agency said in an unsigned statement. Detectives have since arrested Donald Willis, 27, on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

The agency didn’t indicate what led to the shooting or release any other details.