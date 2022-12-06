Police searching for two men involved in armed robbery at Brookside QuikTrip

Tulsa police are searching for two men after an early morning armed robbery at a Brookside QuikTrip.

Officers were called about a robbery happening at the QT near 36th and Peoria around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Lt. Matt Arnold with TPD tells 2 News that police were on the scene within a minute of the call coming in.

Arnold says the two suspects walked into the gas station, jumped the counter, held the clerk at gunpoint, and demanded money. The clerk was forced to empty both cash registers before the suspects left the QT and headed west on 36th.

TPD brought out one of their K9 officers to attempt to track where the suspects went, but the track went cold, leading officers to believe they got in a car.

No customers were in the store at the time of the robbery and no one was hurt, but the clerk was shaken up. Arnold says something like this could have been much worse, especially with one of the suspects having a weapon.

“I mean, the old adage is the difference between armed robbery and a homicide is a breath. Thankfully, that’s all it was today, an armed robbery, and the clerk is not hurt and they can replace the money," says Arnold.

The Brookside QT was temporarily closed until a manager could come and assess just how much money was lost during the robbery. The gas station is now open to customers.

2 News reached out to a QT spokesperson to find out how much money was stolen and how they plan to help the employee who experienced this but we're told they don’t disclose those things.

They did send us this statement:

“QuikTrip’s #1 goal is the safety of employees and customers. Our locations are monitored 24hrs a day at a central location we can see and hear live. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure they have everything they need at this time to solve this crime.”

Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager

Although they wouldn’t disclose how they plan to support the employee who went through this, we're told they have internal systems with several options in place to suppport him.

