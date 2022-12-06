What Texas is doing to save pregnant women’s lives — why some say we need more data

Read full article on original website
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4 Ever Family: Alinah, Jenissa and Andrea
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet three sisters who are seeking to meet their...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Winter Texans generate over $1 billion in revenue
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Business is getting a boost this winter as thousands of Winter Texans flock to South Texas. The temporary residents aren’t just enjoying the warm weather and hospitality; they are also spending millions. About 100,000 Winter Texans call the Rio Grande Valley home...
Comments / 0