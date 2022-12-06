Read full article on original website
Campagnolo Big The Corkscrew – The Gold Retails at Just €1,950
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Filed under “Stocking Filler Ideas” is Campagnolo’s Limited Edition Gold Big Corkscrew; yours for the low, low price of €1,950. This 24kt Gold Plated Corkscrew is heir to screws handed down from a Super Record Crankset made in the 70s. Could there be a better Christmas gift for your beloved Sunday Best road cycling pal? I think not.
World Cup Winning Commencal Supreme DH V5 Finally Released
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. After 3 years in R&D, Commencal has finally released its World Cup Winning Supreme DH V5 to the masses. The new 6-bar linkage that Commencal has named the High Virtual Contact System has repeatedly proven itself as incredibly capable, most notably underneath 2022 World Cup Winners Amaury Pierron and Camille Balanche. The bike scored no fewer than 28 podiums throughout the 2022 season.
Bikerumor Editor’s Choice 2022 – Cory’s Best Bike & Gear Awards
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. OK, another wild year in the books. 2022 started with remnants of two years of chaos, then gradually edged back towards ‘before-times’ normal. What that means for us all here, is that once again I rode more new bikes, more new gear, and in more varied locations than in recent years. So my first-hand Editor’s Choice Picks come from a deeper pool of great contenders this year again. Hurrah!
Deda Superbox DCR 4-in-1 Stem for Any Cable Routing: Internal, External, or In-Between
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Deda’s latest Superbox DCR stem has evolved into a single flexible cockpit solution that can fit and integrate more cable routing setups than pretty much anything else on the market. Deda calls it – 1 Stem 4 Ways – giving you the option for fully internal routing, a couple of in-between semi-integrated solutions, or good old traditional external routing. You pick.
