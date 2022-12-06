ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCI announces acquisition of Colorado casino location

RCI paid $2.4m (£2.0m /€2.3m) in cash for the 130 Main Street location, where the business’s subsidiaries intend to open an establishment offering fine dining, entertainment, sports betting and casino. The company has applied for a gaming license to operate 175 slots machines, six blackjack tables and...
CENTRAL CITY, CO
igbnorthamerica.com

Odds On Compliance appoints two new directors

Regulatory affairs and technology business Odds-On Compliance has announced that Marybeth Butler will join the company as director of revenue audit and Ali Ghanavati as director of technical compliance. Butler will join the company following her retirement from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), where in 2018 she...
IOWA STATE

