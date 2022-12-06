Read full article on original website
igbnorthamerica.com
RCI announces acquisition of Colorado casino location
RCI paid $2.4m (£2.0m /€2.3m) in cash for the 130 Main Street location, where the business’s subsidiaries intend to open an establishment offering fine dining, entertainment, sports betting and casino. The company has applied for a gaming license to operate 175 slots machines, six blackjack tables and...
igbnorthamerica.com
Massachusetts regulator awards first sports betting license to Encore Boston Harbor
Wynn Resorts’ Encore Boston Harbor has become the first operator to secure a new sports betting license from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). The Category 1 Sports Wagering Operator license will allow Encore to operate in-person sports betting at its casino property, as well as on up to two online platforms.
igbnorthamerica.com
Odds On Compliance appoints two new directors
Regulatory affairs and technology business Odds-On Compliance has announced that Marybeth Butler will join the company as director of revenue audit and Ali Ghanavati as director of technical compliance. Butler will join the company following her retirement from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), where in 2018 she...
