1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight between an FBI agent and a man led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Troy Bullock at the Metro Center Station in Northwest, D.C. The FBI agent suffered serious injuries as well. This incident happened inside the Metro Center Station on G Street and 11th Street shortly before 6:30 pm. The FBI agent was off-duty at the time. According to police, Bullock and the agent were involved in an altercation inside the station. Police say “The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing The post FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Surveillance footage of fatal Metro shooting involving off-duty FBI agent released
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance footage of a fatal shooting at a Metro station involving an off-duty FBI agent that took place on Wednesday evening. The shooting took place at Metro Center station around 6:20 p.m. Surveillance video shows the two men tumble over the railing away from the rails. Bystanders rushed […]
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
Off-duty FBI agent involved in altercation, fatal shooting at Metro Center station
Police said that an off-duty FBI special agent officer shot and killed someone during an altercation at Metro Center station. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/metro-service-back-to-normal-after-police-activity/. Off-duty FBI agent involved in altercation, fatal …. Police said that an off-duty FBI special agent officer shot and killed someone during an altercation at Metro...
FBI: Images, phone records, license plate readers link RI man to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man in a Bryant University sweatshirt photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been identified as a Rhode Island resident and arrested and charged with several crimes, federal officials say. William B. Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, is the third Rhode Islander charged in...
Serial Bank Robber Who Repeatedly Violated Supervised Release In Gaithersburg Sentenced: DOJ
A serial bank robber who was serving out the final months of her sentence for a previous offense in Maryland couldn’t help but get back to her old ways and will spend decades behind bars after being busted targeting branches in Montgomery County. Christopher Michael Cline, also known as...
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Four Baltimore MS-13 Gang Members Indicted For Violent Racketeering Conspiracy: DOJ
Four more members of the MS-13 street gang in Baltimore have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland for their roles in a violent racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and attempted murders, according to the Department of Juste. Federal prosecutors announced that four members of MS-13 from...
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Metro operations back to normal after off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills suspected attacker at station
WASHINGTON - Metro operations are back to normal Thursday after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside a downtown Washington, D.C. station after investigators say he was attacked. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Metro Center station along the Red Line...
16-year-old arrested in Benning Road Metro station shooting
WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Northwest D.C. in connection to a Metro shooting that left three people injured. The Metro Transit Police Department arrested the boy around 12 p.m. on December 9. After an extensive investigation, police charged the boy with attempted second-degree murder and...
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Admits To Obtaining Phone Records, Stalking Ex
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reached a plea agreement admitting that he obtained confidential phone records to stalk two romantic partners, federal officials announced.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 9 to two counts of fraud in connection with o…
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings
After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
