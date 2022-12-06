ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA9

1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
fox5dc.com

Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
Shore News Network

FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight between an FBI agent and a man led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Troy Bullock at the Metro Center Station in Northwest, D.C. The FBI agent suffered serious injuries as well. This incident happened inside the Metro Center Station on G Street and 11th Street shortly before 6:30 pm. The FBI agent was off-duty at the time. According to police, Bullock and the agent were involved in an altercation inside the station. Police say “The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing The post FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA9

MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
dcnewsnow.com

Off-duty FBI agent involved in altercation, fatal shooting at Metro Center station

Police said that an off-duty FBI special agent officer shot and killed someone during an altercation at Metro Center station. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/metro-service-back-to-normal-after-police-activity/. Off-duty FBI agent involved in altercation, fatal …. Police said that an off-duty FBI special agent officer shot and killed someone during an altercation at Metro...
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
WUSA9

16-year-old arrested in Benning Road Metro station shooting

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Northwest D.C. in connection to a Metro shooting that left three people injured. The Metro Transit Police Department arrested the boy around 12 p.m. on December 9. After an extensive investigation, police charged the boy with attempted second-degree murder and...
WTOP

Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings

After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
