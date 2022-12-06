Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Police discuss holiday safety, share tips to avoid a sour season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said it will be stepping up patrols amid the holiday season, as it does every year in an effort to prevent a time of cheer from going sour. "The Buffalo Police Department absolutely recommends taking precautions while out shopping and going about...
wutv29.com
Residents react to rising flu cases
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State weekly influenza surveillance report shows a 76% increase in flu cases as of November 26th compared to the week prior. Health experts are recommending everyone to take necessary precautions like wearing a mask indoors and getting the latest flu shot. FOX Buffalo spoke...
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
2 On Your Side
Water Buffalo Club holds open house event for Bills Mafia
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Water Buffalo Club offered an open house event Saturday for Bills Mafia who wanted to learn more about their organization, as well as those iconic furry hats. "These three right here are making all of them. Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Burma are where they're from,...
Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed in a school lobby Thursday evening. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (Public School 89) on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members. One of the women stabbed...
wutv29.com
WNY faces Tripledemic with flu, RSV, and Covid-19 on the rise
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- "Unfortunately, it's a perfect storm for three very serious contagious respiratory pathogens descending into our community" says Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Health Commissioner. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is talking about the rise in Covid, influenza, and RSV cases in Western New York. "This...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
Holiday cards for woman with ALS
40-year-old Kristin Goetz with ALS hopes the Buffalo community comes together and uplift her spirits as a Christmas miracle this year.
Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90
Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
Meet Mya Culley, who lit this year's Tree of Hope
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — This year the Tree of Hope was lit by Mya Culley. Mya was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2021 and is now in the maintenance phase of her treatment. "What's your favorite part about Christmas?" 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik asked. "Spending time...
2 On Your Side
Festival of Lights in Hamburg holds weekend food drive
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds is shining a light on hunger with a food drive collection. At the Festival of Lights, there is a collection of nonperishable food items for FeedMore WNY. Volunteers will take your donation right from your car. If you...
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
JCPenney opens new beauty store at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — National retailer JCPenney is launching a shop-within-a-shop beauty store in hundreds of its locations across the country – including the Walden Galleria. JCPenney Beauty, which opened Dec. 9, is a “hyper-inclusive” beauty department, featuring products for customers regardless of age, race, gender, skin tone, budget...
Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
2 On Your Side
