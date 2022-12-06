ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Residents react to rising flu cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State weekly influenza surveillance report shows a 76% increase in flu cases as of November 26th compared to the week prior. Health experts are recommending everyone to take necessary precautions like wearing a mask indoors and getting the latest flu shot. FOX Buffalo spoke...
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Can you identify this accident victim?

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Water Buffalo Club holds open house event for Bills Mafia

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Water Buffalo Club offered an open house event Saturday for Bills Mafia who wanted to learn more about their organization, as well as those iconic furry hats. "These three right here are making all of them. Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Burma are where they're from,...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed in a school lobby Thursday evening. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (Public School 89) on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members. One of the women stabbed...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

WNY faces Tripledemic with flu, RSV, and Covid-19 on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- "Unfortunately, it's a perfect storm for three very serious contagious respiratory pathogens descending into our community" says Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Health Commissioner. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is talking about the rise in Covid, influenza, and RSV cases in Western New York. "This...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90

Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Festival of Lights in Hamburg holds weekend food drive

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds is shining a light on hunger with a food drive collection. At the Festival of Lights, there is a collection of nonperishable food items for FeedMore WNY. Volunteers will take your donation right from your car. If you...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

JCPenney opens new beauty store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — National retailer JCPenney is launching a shop-within-a-shop beauty store in hundreds of its locations across the country – including the Walden Galleria. JCPenney Beauty, which opened Dec. 9, is a “hyper-inclusive” beauty department, featuring products for customers regardless of age, race, gender, skin tone, budget...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

