Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Law enforcement is investigating a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed and choked in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. No arrest has been made but police say the robbery is still under investigation.
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
Three Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on Indian Trail in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say three catalytic converters were taken off of the vehicles sometime between November 25th and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by...
Man Injured In Russellville Road Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the driver failed to navigate a turn and crossed over Russellville Road and into a field.
Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle
A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car hit a truck, a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive.
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
Man Wanted For Murder In New Jersey Located In Oak Grove
A man wanted in connection to a murder in New Jersey was arrested in Oak Grove Wednesday afternoon. According to a jail citation, 39-year-old James Bull was arrested by Oak Grove Police at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road on a warrant for being a fugitive from another state.
Genesis Express Give Back Event Raises Over $60,000
The Genesis Express Give Back event hosted by The Edge Media Group and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market raised more than $60,000 to help the organization build their Inter-generational Community Center. The Edge Media Group President and General Manager Beth Mann said at the conclusion of the fundraiser that was broadcast...
Connie Allen Selected As Cadiz City Clerk
Former Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Connie Allen will be the next Cadiz City Clerk. Cadiz Mayor Todd King told the News Edge Thursday night he offered the position to Allen and she had accepted. Mayor King says he received several applications and after conducting interviews earlier this...
Following Public Hearing, Trigg Board Unanimously Passes Nickel Tax
Following a lengthy public hearing Friday afternoon, members of the Trigg County Board of Education unanimously passed on second reading a nickel tax for increased bonding potential and imminent capital projects. Board members asserted that taking the nickel now, as opposed to “kicking the can” down the road 5-to-10 years,...
Hyper-Reach Now Active In Trigg County
Officials with Trigg County Fiscal Court are asking residents to be prepared when disaster strikes, announcing that “Hyper-Reach” is active and ready for implementation. An instant communication service, the product allows for people to receive up-to-the-minute text messages to cell phones and email addresses, notifying them of weather concerns and other incident-related notes pertinent to health and safety.
Law License Suspension Recommended For Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
