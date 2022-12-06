ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Police confirm woman killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash in Chesterfield was a pedestrian

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are currently investigating a crash that killed a woman Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike, near the Chippenham Parkway exit. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Tim Price Way at 6:31 a.m.

After investigating, officers said a woman who was walking south across the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike was hit by a car. The woman died at the scene.

“At this point, police have received information that a second vehicle may have struck the pedestrian after she was struck by the initial striking vehicle,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

Henrico task force takes action after rise in police calls to hotels, motels
Police respond to a crash in Chesterfield Tuesday, Dec. 6 (Photo: Amir Massenburg/8News)

Police said the first vehicle to hit the woman stayed at the scene.

Several travel lanes on Midlothian Turnpike were closed as a result of the crash.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this crash call 804-748-1251.

Related
NBC12

Woman found shot, killed in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday evening. On Dec. 9 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon. Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road. One male who was shot died. A female victim was...
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

