Police confirm woman killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash in Chesterfield was a pedestrian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are currently investigating a crash that killed a woman Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike, near the Chippenham Parkway exit. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Tim Price Way at 6:31 a.m.

After investigating, officers said a woman who was walking south across the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike was hit by a car. The woman died at the scene.

“At this point, police have received information that a second vehicle may have struck the pedestrian after she was struck by the initial striking vehicle,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

Police respond to a crash in Chesterfield Tuesday, Dec. 6 (Photo: Amir Massenburg/8News)

Police said the first vehicle to hit the woman stayed at the scene.

Several travel lanes on Midlothian Turnpike were closed as a result of the crash.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this crash call 804-748-1251.

