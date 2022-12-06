Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Christina Hall married in secret months before Hawaii wedding
Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall tied the knot in a private months before their lavish wedding in Hawaii. Reports previously suggested the 39-year-old reality TV star had wed her third husband – realtor Josh – in secret earlier this year before they hosted a lavish nuptials in Maui in September – and now Christina has confirmed the couple tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony with “just the two of us”.
KXLY
Paris Hilton has ‘eggs stocked and ready’ for IVF process in 2023
Paris Hilton has her “eggs stocked and ready” to undergo IVF in 2023. The 41-year-old socialite revealed she and her husband Carter Reum – who celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month – began preparing for the process during the pandemic. Speaking at the Hollywood Reporter’s...
KXLY
Ali Stroker gives birth to son
Ali Stroker has given birth to a son. The former ‘Glee’ star and her husband David Perlow became parents to a little boy named Jesse on November 8 and she marked a month since his arrival by sharing the happy news with fans on her Instagram page alongside a picture of the couple holding their new baby and a sign which read: “JESSE 1 MONTH OLD”.
KXLY
Sharon Stone ‘adopts’ fourth son
Sharon Stone has reportedly moved her son’s best friend into her home following the death of his father. The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress is mum to three adopted children and she is now said to have added a fourth boy to her brood after her 22-year-old son Roan’s pal was struck by tragedy and left all alone in the world.
KXLY
Elle King suffers concussion in fall down stairs
Elle King has suffered a concussion after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night. The 33-year-old pop star has been forced to cancel three radio shows this week after knocking herself out in the terrifying tumble which happened while she was making a bottle for her one-year-old son Lucky – revealing she sustained a nasty head injury which has left her unable to perform at gigs in Seattle, Washington, Tampa, Florida and Detroit, Michigan.
KXLY
Christina Applegate uses humour to deal with MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate uses humour to make others feel comfortable after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 51-year-old actress was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2021 while she was shooting the last season of her hit Netflix show ‘Dead to Me’ and she’s now opened up about using jokes to cope – especially when she senses people are feeling uncomfortable around her.
KXLY
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reveal first dance
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had their first dance to ‘Land of a Thousand Dances’. In a newly released clip from their Netflix documentary, the couple shared more details from their 2018 wedding, and released a series of unseen photos of them dancing with friends at the reception.
KXLY
Prince Harry was late for his first date with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry arrived late for his first date with Meghan Markle. The 38-year-old prince arranged their first date at Soho House in central London – but Harry was late and turned up looking like a “hot sweaty ball of a mess”. In their ‘Harry and Meghan’ documentary...
KXLY
Stevie Nicks praises Lizzo for ‘beautiful’ display at People’s Choice Awards
Stevie Nicks has praised Lizzo for bringing activists on stage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The Fleetwood Mac legend has gushed over the 34-year-old musician’s “beautiful” display, which saw her bring up 17 activists and name them along with their causes as she accepted the People’s Champion prize and noted the importance of stars using their platforms for good.
KXLY
Harry and Meghan trailer hints at family conflict
Meghan, 41 – who now lives in California with Harry and their two children – says in the trailer: “This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.”. Harry, 38, also suggested that their departure from the UK was inevitable. The prince –...
KXLY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal they ‘met over Instagram’ in new Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “met over Instagram”. The 38-year-old royal has revealed in Netflix’s ‘Harry and Meghan’ documentary series that he first met his future wife via the photo-sharing platform. Harry – who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with his wife –...
KXLY
Celine Dion ‘the picture of resilience’ after diagnosis
Celine Dion is the “picture of resilience” amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The 54-year-old singer – who has children René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil – revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video last week but friends say Celine is determined to lead with positivity.
KXLY
Kate Winslet says women are sexier in their 40s
Kate Winslet has urged women in their 40s to embrace their bodies. The 47-year-old actress insists she feels better than ever after deciding to embrace ageing and she’s hoping to encourage others not to worry about the changes of middle age – insisting women are “more powerful, more sexy” when they hit their mid-40s.
KXLY
Casey Anthony shares her version of events in a new docuseries
Casey Anthony is back in the national spotlight more than a decade after she was acquitted in the killing of her 2-year-old daughter. In a new three-part docuseries streaming on Peacock titled, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” Anthony relays her version of what she says led to Caylee’s death. Anthony never testified during her trial, so this is the first time the public is hearing from her on camera, according to the series’ producers. Peacock did not respond to CNN’s request for further comment.
KXLY
Prince Harry was determined Meghan Markle wouldn’t suffer the same fate as Princess Diana
Prince Harry stepped down as a senior member of the royal family to ensure his wife didn’t suffer the same fate as Princess Diana. The 38-year-old royal had seen some of his previous relationships fall apart due to the intense scrutiny that surrounded him, and Harry therefore made a concerted effort to keep his romance with Meghan Markle under wraps for as long as possible.
17 Times People On Bumble Matched, Then Things Immediately Went Wrong
"None of your business," in response to a harmless opening question seems like a bad sign.
Comments / 0