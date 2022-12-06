Casey Anthony is back in the national spotlight more than a decade after she was acquitted in the killing of her 2-year-old daughter. In a new three-part docuseries streaming on Peacock titled, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” Anthony relays her version of what she says led to Caylee’s death. Anthony never testified during her trial, so this is the first time the public is hearing from her on camera, according to the series’ producers. Peacock did not respond to CNN’s request for further comment.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO