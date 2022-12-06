Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Denise Richards gives update after shooting incident
Denise Richards is “doing good” just weeks after she was involved in a shooting incident. The 51-year-old actress and her husband Aaron Phypers were travelling in their truck in Los Angeles on their way to a film studio last month when a fellow motorist allegedly opened fire at their vehicle but on Wednesday (08.12.22) revealed that she was doing well.
KXLY
Sharon Stone ‘adopts’ fourth son
Sharon Stone has reportedly moved her son’s best friend into her home following the death of his father. The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress is mum to three adopted children and she is now said to have added a fourth boy to her brood after her 22-year-old son Roan’s pal was struck by tragedy and left all alone in the world.
KXLY
Jessica Chastain’s family didn’t notice when she dropped out of high school
Jessica Chastain says no one in her family noticed when she didn’t graduate high school. The 45-year-old actress was raised by her grandmother and her very young mother and she revealed that the drug addiction issues of her younger sister – who died by suicide when Jessica was in her twenties – took up most of the attention in their household, so Jessica dropping out went unnoticed.
KXLY
Maya Vander pays tribute to late son
Maya Vander has paid tribute to her stillborn son, one year after the devastating loss. The 40-year-old former ‘Selling Sunset’ star took to her Instagram Stories to share a touching message about her baby Mason, who was stillborn at 38 weeks in December 2021. She wrote: “Today exactly...
KXLY
Selma Blair’s MS diagnosis ‘has damaged her career’
Selma Blair thinks speaking publicly about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis has damaged her career. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS – which can lead to physical and mental problems – in 2018, and she’s convinced that it’s had a negative impact on her career in Hollywood.
KXLY
Casey Anthony shares her version of events in a new docuseries
Casey Anthony is back in the national spotlight more than a decade after she was acquitted in the killing of her 2-year-old daughter. In a new three-part docuseries streaming on Peacock titled, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” Anthony relays her version of what she says led to Caylee’s death. Anthony never testified during her trial, so this is the first time the public is hearing from her on camera, according to the series’ producers. Peacock did not respond to CNN’s request for further comment.
