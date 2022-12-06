It’s hard to realize the changes at the TSA Security checkpoint over the last several years. Even more so because for part of that time, most people weren’t traveling. Now that we’re back in the air again, we’ve settled into our travel routines. For me, that means starting trips from Orlando airport (MCO). I have my favorite off-site parking lot and know exactly how much time it will take to get to the airport and through the security line. There’s hardly for us a wait at MCO because we have both CLEAR and TSA PreCheck. And while this combination might not help much at some airports, like Atlanta, this is a huge timesaver in Orlando.

