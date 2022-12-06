ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etihad A380 is coming back! Hello First Class Apartments!!

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (10th December)

Hello from a rather cold and distant place. No, not Manchester, Liverpool or Dublin – but Geneva. It’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Air Greenland takes delivery of their Airbus A330-800neo – Just the one. Return of the WhaleJet – Etihad to reactivate...
Are You Short Delta Skymiles For An Award? AMEX May Lend You The Miles

Some love the Delta SkyMiles loyalty program while others despise it for doing away with award charts and making changes whenever they want without notice. I fall somewhere in the middle. While I hate that they can charge an unbelievable amount of miles for some flights, I’ve also found awards for reasonable prices on Delta aircraft and with some of their partners, like Virgin Atlantic.
I Had To Show My ID & Boarding Pass. What Is This, 2017?

It’s hard to realize the changes at the TSA Security checkpoint over the last several years. Even more so because for part of that time, most people weren’t traveling. Now that we’re back in the air again, we’ve settled into our travel routines. For me, that means starting trips from Orlando airport (MCO). I have my favorite off-site parking lot and know exactly how much time it will take to get to the airport and through the security line. There’s hardly for us a wait at MCO because we have both CLEAR and TSA PreCheck. And while this combination might not help much at some airports, like Atlanta, this is a huge timesaver in Orlando.
Irate Passengers Blockade Terminal After Flight Cancellation In Brussels

Dozens of angry passengers blocked portions of the passenger terminal at Brussels Airport after a flight cancellation left them stranded and unable to leave the transit area. Passengers Blockade Terminal In Anger Over Brussels Airlines Flight Cancellation. Brussels Airlines flight SN369 was heading from Brussels (BRU) toward Douala (DLA) and...
Miles and Points On Sale — December 9 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
