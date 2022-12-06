ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cygVG_0jYyrc7n00
A cleared area in Groton State Forest. Photo courtesy of Zack Porter

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is embarking on a new process to create rules that will guide the agency’s public land management procedures.

The move, announced last week by Julie Moore, who leads the agency, follows a petition — and more recently, a lawsuit — filed by the environmental group Standing Trees. Each asks the agency to engage in a rulemaking process that would allow the public to weigh in on the system the state uses to manage public lands.

Zack Porter, executive director of Standing Trees, which advocates for the protection of forests on public land, said the organization doesn’t plan to drop the lawsuit in response to Moore’s announcement.

About 8% of Vermont lands are public, according to the lawsuit, and the state is required by state law to maintain that land with multiple goals in mind. However, the lawsuit contends that without the rules, leaders of departments within the Agency of Natural Resources aren’t accountable to those goals and can instead prioritize managing forests for timber harvests.

Moore said she thinks the framework the agency has already developed, and under which it has operated for years, is lawful.

“That said, we will move forward with this rulemaking initiative,” she said. “I think, frankly, there's always value in engaging the public in conversations about the management of public lands.”

Moore said the process is underway. She said her staff has already started engaging in internal conversations to develop a proposal that they will bring to the public, but she is not sure how long it will take before the official process will begin.

The lawsuit also claims that, absent the rulemaking process, the public is denied access to a holistic conversation about how the state manages land — a claim that Moore disputes.

“I feel strongly that our agency works hard to fulfill our statutorily required mandate, which is to manage and plan for the use of publicly owned plans for a variety of different uses,” Moore said.

That includes everything from timber harvests to recreation to fish and wildlife conservation, she said, noting that each public land management plan includes opportunities for the public to comment.

“The suggestion that somehow the public is closed out of these conversations, to me, is one I find frustrating, I guess,” she said.

However, she believes it is “best practice to have rulemaking where rulemaking is called for, and so we'll go through that process.”

Porter, of Standing Trees, called Moore’s announcement “too little, too late.”

“It's a mystery why it took a lawsuit for the state to begin this process, if it knew that this was important to do, and necessary,” he said.

While the public is able to comment on individual management plans, Porter said that process is insufficient because the public has been denied access to the “recipe” for the public land management process for decades.

“Our lawsuit will move forward to ensure that the public has a real seat at the table, that this happens in a timely manner, and that the state doesn't continue to take our public lands down the wrong path while this is playing out over some uncertain timeframe and with an uncertain outcome,” Porter said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands .

Comments / 4

Related
VTDigger

What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate.

The U.S. Forest Service hasn’t yet made a formal proposal for the clear-cutting, but in preliminary documents for the project, officials suggest that between 4,720 and 10,900 acres of trees in the forest could be cut down. Read the story on VTDigger here: What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate..
CHITTENDEN, VT
WCAX

Advisory committee shoots down governor’s health care privatization plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key advisory committee has said ‘No’ to privatizing Vermont state employee retiree’s supplemental health care. Some 6,000 state employee retirees have Medicare and supplemental health insurance plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. The Scott administration is looking to save some $9 million by switching to what’s called a Medicare Advantage plan which is similar to Medicare but administered through a private insurance company.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼

Instead of dealing with the problem head-on, the state plans to pay millions to a private company to retrofit a B&B on a remote dirt road to serve six 12- to 17-year-old males, and then spend millions more each year to have that private company run the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼.
NEWBURY, VT
VTDigger

Youth detention process raises questions

Ms. O'Meara's commentary regarding the proposed youth detention center (in Newbury) is spot-on in respect of public safety. I should add that the whole process also smacks of corruption. How is it that the state is covering court expenses for the prospective proprietor, Becket, based in New Hampshire, with public money?
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Why not track the costs of PCR tests?

I appreciate and always look forward to your reporting on Covid rates in Vermont. Since your updates seem to refer to PCR test results only, and with the assumption that PCR tests might be prohibitively expensive for much of our state's population, might it not be helpful to include the cost of PCR tests in your updates?
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Anne Sosin: Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters

Motel housing and short-term programs are not the long-term solution to Vermont’s critical shortage of stable housing and supportive housing. Housing is. But the next step is to provide a bridge to permanent housing rather than a cliff to homelessness. Read the story on VTDigger here: Anne Sosin: Homelessness is a crisis of housing, not unhousable Vermonters .
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?

Vermont has good reason for adopting laws protecting those persecuted for their gender identity. We know that high school students from the LGBTQ+ community are far more likely to be bullied and harassed than straight students, and far more likely to suffer deep and lasting wounds as a result. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy