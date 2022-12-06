Read full article on original website
Yorkville Park Board president recognized by mayor
A Yorkville Park Board member and president moving out-of-state was recognized by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell last month. Amy Cesich has been serving as park board president and was also on the Kendall County Board before deciding not to seek reelection. Cesich stepped down from the park board in November.
Case of Kendall County Board terms gets court hearing schedule
A lawsuit involving two and four year term lengths for Kendall County Board members now has a schedule in Kendall County Court. An initial hearing was held Friday morning. The case has been assigned to Judge Joseph Voiland who set a date of January 23 at 1:30 in the afternoon for the next hearing.
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich
Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
Will County State's Attorney's Office makes decision in Chester Weger case
In the continuing case of Chester Weger, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for the 1960 murder of one of three women at Starved Rock State Park, the Will County State’s Attorney office has made a decision. According to Weger’s attorney, Andrew Hale, the assigned Will County special...
Dorothy Mae Musegades, 88
Dorothy Mae Musegades, 88, of Ottawa, Illinois passed away, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa, IL. She was born May 22, 1934 in Waseca County, MN the daughter of Leonard and Frieda (Kranz) Casper. She married “Shorty” Musegades on March 15, 1962 in Medford, MN. She was a former member of Living Heritage Lutheran Church in Plano, IL. Dorothy loved to travel, and her favorite place was Glacier National Park. She also loved reading, counted cross stich which she won awards for, she was known for making people laugh with her jokes.
Elizabeth “Betty” Hargraves, 98
Elizabeth “Betty” Hargraves, 98, of Somonauk, IL passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home Surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 7, 1924 in Platner, Colorado the daughter of Andrew and Martha (Pettit) Burk. She married Norman Voigt on October 24, 1945 in Denver, Colorado then she married Orin Hargraves on July 29, 1961 in Colorado. Betty had a passion for fitness, a heart for volunteering, and a glamorous sense of style. Betty was a long-standing member of the Fox Valley YMCA where she attended classes through her 96th year. Betty volunteered at both Valley West Community Hospital and Fox Valley Older Adults for many years. She received many awards for her continued years of service. She drove bus for the Sandwich School District for 27 years, even though the 1977 snowstorm. Betty took great pride in her personal style. She was, always the most fashionable person in the room. This trendiness followed through to her house as well. She lived and displayed elegance and beauty at all times.
Dwight Fuhrman, 75
Dwight Fuhrman, age 75 of Somonauk, IL passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1947 in Chicago, IL the son of Elmer and Virginia (Carlson) Fuhrman. Dwight was united in marriage on August 3, 1968 to...
Forty years in prison for shooter of Montgomery mother
Nearly two years ago a Montgomery mother was shot in an Orchard Road Wendy’s restaurant parking lot. Recently a 17-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time of the crime, Ismail Gonzales, the alleged shooter, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting and carjacking of Kimberly Weibring. He was tried as an adult.
Voluntary Action Center purchases new oven and range with grant
Sycamore-based Voluntary Action Center (VAC) is using a $17,300 grant to purchase several appliances to support its Meals on Wheels and Congregate meal programs. A news release from VAC says the grant purchased two double-stack, convection ovens and a commercial range to replace aging equipment that was costing the organization too much for repairs and no longer working properly to ensure food safety. The ovens and range being replaced are over 25-years-old.
Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays
Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday
The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
2021 Cook County Tax Rates Released
The Clerk’s Office has completed the calculation of 2021 property tax rates for more than 1,400 taxing agencies in Cook County and released its annual tax rate report Monday. The Clerk’s Tax Extension Unit is responsible for calculating property tax rates for all local governments in Cook County that...
Yorkville police roll out body worn cameras
The Yorkville Police Department says it has now implemented body worn cameras for its officers. The department also has squad car cameras. A news release from the department says that body worn cameras are part of the evolving technology of police. Some advantages include transparency, quicker resolutions to citizen complaints, and assistance in criminal prosecutions.
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Adult and children hurt in Fox Township Crash
An adult and some children were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 71, south of Millbrook, Tuesday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about quarter after nine. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Newark, was taken to...
Body found in Fox River identified as missing Algonquin woman
The Kane County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a body found in the Fox River in Carpentersville Monday is that of a missing Algonquin woman. 52-year-old Kimberly L. Koerner, of Algonquin, was reported missing on Sunday by family members. The coroner's office says there are no overt signs of foul...
3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired
A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Metra UP-NW train hits car in Arlington Heights, driver injured; trains moving with delays
Metra UP-NW trains are moving again with delays after a train struck a car in Arlington Heights, officials said.
Body found near Jaycee Park in Oswego
Oswego police say a body was found in some dense brush south of Jaycee Park in Oswego Saturday morning. Police say the body is that of an adult man, but did not release his identity or age over the weekend. According to police, foul play is not suspected. The Oswego...
