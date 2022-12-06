Elizabeth “Betty” Hargraves, 98, of Somonauk, IL passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home Surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 7, 1924 in Platner, Colorado the daughter of Andrew and Martha (Pettit) Burk. She married Norman Voigt on October 24, 1945 in Denver, Colorado then she married Orin Hargraves on July 29, 1961 in Colorado. Betty had a passion for fitness, a heart for volunteering, and a glamorous sense of style. Betty was a long-standing member of the Fox Valley YMCA where she attended classes through her 96th year. Betty volunteered at both Valley West Community Hospital and Fox Valley Older Adults for many years. She received many awards for her continued years of service. She drove bus for the Sandwich School District for 27 years, even though the 1977 snowstorm. Betty took great pride in her personal style. She was, always the most fashionable person in the room. This trendiness followed through to her house as well. She lived and displayed elegance and beauty at all times.

SOMONAUK, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO