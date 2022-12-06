Read full article on original website
Hoxie Farmer Wins Wheat Yield Contest
Triple-digit dryland wheat in northwest Kansas with only four inches of moisture this past summer seems impossible, but fifth-generation farmer Brett Oelke did just that — entering a plot of WestBred Grainfield near Hoxie that yielded 106.34 bushels per acre in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. The entry earned him the top spot in Kansas for dryland winter wheat and fifth nationally in percent increase over the county average.
Kansas Leak Prompts Pipeline Shutdown
A huge oil leak discovered in northern Kansas has caused the Keystone Pipeline to be shutdown. TC Energy in Calgary says there’s been a “confirmed release of oil” in a creek near the Kansas-Nebraska border, and that an estimated 14,000 barrels had been discharged as of late Thursday. Over 600-thousand barrels of oil flow through the Keystone Pipeline each day, from Alberta to refineries in the Midwest and on the Gulf Coast.
JUUL Settlement Brings Nearly $10 Million to Kansas
Kansas has finalized a settlement with JUUL Labs, resulting in nearly $10 million for Kansas and resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the settlement forces JUUL to comply with strict injunctive terms limiting their marketing and...
Kansas to Construct Army Helicopters
New military helicopters will be made in Kansas. According to Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, Bell Textron Inc. was awarded the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. The contract with the U.S. Army is worth up to $1.4 billion. “The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract...
Cowboys Roll Rock Creek, Cowgirls Show Improvement in Loss
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Abilene – A 3rd quarter scoring drought was too much for Abilene (0-2) to overcome Tuesday night in their home opener against Rock Creek (2-0). The Cowgirls trailed 25-21 at halftime but were out-scored 12-3 in the 3rd quarter and could never get back in the game.
