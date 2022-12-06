A huge oil leak discovered in northern Kansas has caused the Keystone Pipeline to be shutdown. TC Energy in Calgary says there’s been a “confirmed release of oil” in a creek near the Kansas-Nebraska border, and that an estimated 14,000 barrels had been discharged as of late Thursday. Over 600-thousand barrels of oil flow through the Keystone Pipeline each day, from Alberta to refineries in the Midwest and on the Gulf Coast.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO