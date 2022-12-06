Average gas prices in the Twin Cities are down to $3.20 per gallon, which is 45 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA.Gas prices have now fallen by $1.57 per gallon from their all-time metro high of $4.76 on June 15. The big picture: The average cost for a gallon of gas in the U.S. has dropped below the price it was before Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to AAA.The cost to fuel up in the Twin Cities sits below the national average of $3.40. By Christmas, it's possible that prices nationwide could dip below $3, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.Of note: There are already plenty of Twin Cities stations advertising prices below $3 per gallon, per GasBuddy.

1 DAY AGO