ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3

By Jon King
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPCG3_0jYyrSFP00

Proposal 3 sign | Susan J. Demas

A week after certifying the Nov. 8 election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Monday to allow requested recounts of two ballot proposals to move ahead.

The 3-0 vote followed almost three hours of discussion and public comment concerning the petitions filed last week by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township targeting Proposal 2, which expanded voting rights, and Proposal 3, which enshrined abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution.

Despite the petitions making disproven claims about software altering votes and election equipment being connected to the internet, board members said state law required them to proceed even though they had no statistical chance to change the outcome. The recounts are slated to begin Wednesday.

State law allows for any voter “who believes that there has been fraud or error” to seek a recount within two days of that certification, as long as they pay a deposit of $125 per precinct.

The Nov. 8 results on the ballot measures were not close. Proposal 2 passed by a 20-point statewide margin, while Proposal 3 won by 13 points. The measures were opposed by the Michigan Republican Party.

Taking credit for the petitions was Election Integrity Force (EIF), a Michigan GOP group that has made numerous false claims about the 2020 election.

EIF also said the cost of the recount, which is expected to cost at least $75,000, had been made possible by financial support from The America Project. The Sarasota, Fla.-based group is led by Patrick Byrne , who has been a former President Donald Trump supporter and is a former CEO of Overstock.com.

Allen is seeking to recount 47 precincts in Kalamazoo, Macomb, Muskegon, and Oakland counties for Proposal 2, and 560 precincts across dozens of other counties for Proposal 3. Each proposal passed statewide with approximately 60% support.

Allen alleges that the recount was necessitated by concerns over “a significant risk of foreign or domestic hacking” taking place in the election.

Similar claims have persisted among Republicans since Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. They have been continually disproven, including by a 2021 report from the Republican-controlled Michigan Senate Oversight Committee which “found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election,” and concluded “citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan.”

Allen’s attorney, Daniel Hartman, argued that if any issues arose during the recounts, county canvassing boards would have the authority to investigate, including the issuance of subpoenas.

That was hotly contested by Republican board member Tony Daunt, who called the effort a “fishing expedition.”

Hartman’s contention was also disputed by Mark Brewer, an elections lawyer and former Michigan Democratic Party chair, who tweeted that county boards were not empowered statutorily to take those actions.

“The law is clear that the statewide recount process is under the exclusive control of the Board of State Canvassers: the county boards of canvassers have no authority to do anything except recount the ballots under the supervision of the State Board,” said Brewer.

The board concurred and added guidelines preventing county boards from conducting their own investigations, while also deciding that hundreds of in-person voting precincts in Detroit that had been added to the notarized filing did not qualify for recounting.

About half of the state’s 83 counties have at least one precinct listed on at least one of the petitions, while Kalamazoo, Macomb, Muskegon, and Oakland counties have at least one precinct on both petitions.

The post Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 8

dang it
4d ago

Look like someone is having a temper tantrum, because they didn’t get their red wave they wanted. They will stuff the ballets if you give them a recount. Stop acting like spoiled brats, go find something productive. Stop trying to control women’s wombs.

Reply
6
Related
bridgemi.com

Experts: Michigan recounts that won’t change outcome show law must change

On the first day of a recount in 47 counties around Michigan on Wednesday, the auditorium of the Troy Community Center in Oakland County was filled with the sound of shuffling papers and restrained chatter. The county clerk, wearing a bright yellow safety vest, paced through rows of tables, checking on her election workers as they were inspecting and counting ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing

Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15, research has found that food insecurity […] The post State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to comply with subpoena in Jan. 6 probe

LANSING — A special counsel has subpoenaed Michigan's top election official as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s connection to riots at the U.S. Capitol, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed. In a statement, Benson said her office was served a subpoena on Wednesday, one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Recycling Today

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Minimum wage in Michigan could be raised to $12 an hour for all hourly employees on Feb. 19 should a Dec. 13 court of appeals hearing uphold a July ruling. That ruling reversed an amendment that republican legislators made to a 2018 ballot initiative right after passing it. The original initiative was proposed by One Fair Wage and called for an increase in the minimum wage and an elimination of the state’s tipped wage credit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck

LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer, DNR seeking support for park upgrades in 11 counties

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the recommendation to improve parks in 11 counties from a combined $7.4 million budget from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. "The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining example of what’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote

House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
People

Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Legislative session ends without supplemental budget deal

A supplemental budget deal failed to materialize late Wednesday as Michigan’s 101st Legislature came to a close, ending a dozen years of total Republican rule. Incoming House Minority Leader, Rep. Matt Hall (R-Comstock Township), said the deal between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP leaders fell apart in the session’s final hours. “This would have […] The post Legislative session ends without supplemental budget deal  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy