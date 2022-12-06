ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

A fresh start for many with a criminal record in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
Holiday delivery notice scams surge

ATLANTA - It’s no secret that we are all expecting a lot of holiday deliveries. We know about the porch pirates who take those gifts from the front door. But there are some thieves who use the simple knowledge that we are all about to get overwhelmed with packages to create some confusion.
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
'Shop with a Sheriff' returns for second year in Fulton County

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is excited to bring back its "Shop with a Sheriff" event for the second year, with two events taking place. The shopping experience is meant to provide children, who have already been chosen to participate, an opportunity to enjoy holiday shopping with FCSO deputies and staff members accompanying them.
Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels

ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
