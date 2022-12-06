Read full article on original website
DFCS worker speaks out citing employees are overworked and burned out
ATLANTA — An employee for the Division of Family and Children Services is offering new insight into the problems that caused hundreds of people to not receive their SNAP benefits on time last month. It left many of those people in a desperate situation. The Georgia Department of Human...
WMAZ
A fresh start for many with a criminal record in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman urges residents to report vicious dog attacks
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents are being urged to report vicious dog confrontations or attacks, after a series of recent attacks by the same dog in Chastain Memorial Park. According to Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, the dog responsible for the attacks, known as “Juno,” who...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
fox5atlanta.com
Students complain district needs to correct violence problem at Gwinnett schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A day after Gwinnett County Public School educators held a secret meeting to discuss on campus violence, some students are speaking out about the problems. Sophomore Tyler Lee of Peachtree Ridge High School says the district needs to address the problem and find real solutions. "A...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
fox5atlanta.com
Holiday delivery notice scams surge
ATLANTA - It’s no secret that we are all expecting a lot of holiday deliveries. We know about the porch pirates who take those gifts from the front door. But there are some thieves who use the simple knowledge that we are all about to get overwhelmed with packages to create some confusion.
gradickcommunications.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
'Shop with a Sheriff' returns for second year in Fulton County
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is excited to bring back its "Shop with a Sheriff" event for the second year, with two events taking place. The shopping experience is meant to provide children, who have already been chosen to participate, an opportunity to enjoy holiday shopping with FCSO deputies and staff members accompanying them.
Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
Police report: Newnan High staff member caught on camera pushing student with special needs in 'excessive' manner
NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan High School paraprofessional was caught on camera pushing a student with special needs three times, according to a police report. The Coweta County School System confirmed the staff member is no longer employed with them. The discovery was made on Nov. 15 when an...
WLTX.com
Atlanta school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation...
Albany Herald
Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels
ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
'I just grabbed my purse and I left' | Shoppers react to gunfire outside Cobb Walmart
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gunfire at a Walmart in Cobb County left shoppers running for safety Wednesday. The incident left one person in the hospital and several others in custody. “They were saying active shooter, active shooter, so everybody who is in the area where I was just got...
Homicide victims' families remember loved ones at Gwinnett County DA's candlelight vigil
DULUTH, Ga. — Dozens of families whose loved ones died from homicides and vehicular homicides gathered Thursday evening for the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Annual Candlelight Vigil to remember and grieve together. Tori Lang's parents were one of the families there. The 18-year-old was shot and killed at Yellow...
WLTX.com
Beloved Georgia attorney shot to death, his office set on fire by client's ex, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A contentious divorce case led to homicide and arson at the law offices of one of the divorce attorneys late Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents and police files. Popular, beloved Lawrenceville Attorney Doug Lewis was shot inside his own law offices, and his offices were...
11Alive
