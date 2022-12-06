ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Photos: Fall foliage spotted in Central Texas

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although we’ll wrap up autumn later this month and transition into winter, the trees in Central Texas decided to give us one last show.

Texas State Parks told KXAN in November it is difficult to predict the exact date trees will turn, and oftentimes it can be attributed to the weather. But mid-November is usually the peak time for fall foliage in Texas.

Texas foliage finally seeing effects of cooler temperatures

KXAN viewers ventured outdoors to capture the beautiful sight. Here’s a compilation of photos.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhEWy_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage up against the Austin skyline along Lady Bird Lake (Courtesy: Lia Hext)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8YDu_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage along Lady Bird Lake (Courtesy: Lia Hext)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSXb6_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage along Lady Bird Lake (Courtesy: Lia Hext)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igqTD_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage along Lady Bird Lake (Courtesy: Lia Hext)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cunKn_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage along Lady Bird Lake (Courtesy: Lia Hext)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4GcG_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage at Garner State Park in Uvalde County (Courtesy: Tanmay Thakur @tanmay_lens)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwhGw_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage along Scenic Drive in Austin (Courtesy: Jonathan McColgan)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrPBd_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage spotted from Red Bud Isle in Austin (Courtesy: Jonathan McColgan)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3YoJ_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage spotted from the Interstate 35 bridge in Austin. (Courtesy: Chad Breeler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3vNd_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage spotted from the Interstate 35 bridge in Austin. (Courtesy: Chad Breeler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtpxU_0jYyq0yB00
    Austin skyline and fall foliage seen from Lady Bird Lake trail (Carly McGehee)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YylZa_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage along the Lady Bird Lake trail in Austin, Texas (Courtesy: Heidi Gudelman)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9EAt_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage on the San Marcos River (Courtesy: Layla Alvey)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242foG_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage on the San Marcos River (Courtesy: Layla Alvey)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enE6i_0jYyq0yB00
    Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Idq6Z_0jYyq0yB00
    Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNgem_0jYyq0yB00
    Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeRFF_0jYyq0yB00
    Bradford pear trees changing colors in Austin (Courtesy: Cano Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWTVi_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Kristen Castillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUsIn_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Kristen Castillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLEUd_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Kristen Castillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vpc3n_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage in Austin near Riverside Drive and Interstate 35 (Courtesy: Julio Sattler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285YRv_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage in Austin near Riverside Drive and Interstate 35 (Courtesy: Julio Sattler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV5dA_0jYyq0yB00
    Lady Bird Lake fall foliage and the Austin skyline (Courtesy: Ashlea Keith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQZm1_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage seen from the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Nv5I_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage seen from the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nd1kO_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage seen from the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owntY_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage in Round Rock (KXAN viewer photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yXrB_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage in Round Rock (KXAN viewer photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ST2Bd_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall foliage in Round Rock (KXAN viewer photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z16Pl_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall colors at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Abel Yitayew)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2ZMH_0jYyq0yB00
    Fall colors at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Abel Yitayew)

You can email your weather photos to reportit@kxan.com . If you want to learn more about taking weather photos and submitting them to KXAN, feel free to read this guide .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

