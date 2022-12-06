ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinis.com

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN

EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Preservation Society of Nashville launches, will name 3 'essential projects' in 2023

The Preservation Society of Nashville, a new full-time historic preservation non-profit, has launched and "aims to protect Nashville’s vital places, stories, and neighborhoods." The announcement took place on Wednesday morning at the offices of Q Prime South, which is housed in the historic former Seventeenth Street Christian Church building...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy