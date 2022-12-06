Read full article on original website
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in Michigan
A popular discount grocery store chain just hosted the grand opening of its newest Michigan supermarket location. Read on to learn more about the event, including raffles, giveaways, and other incentives for shoppers.
EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN
EDLEY’S OPENS FIFTH NASHVILLE LOCATION, ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR FRANKLIN. Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened the doors to its Nolensville location on Monday, Nov. 23. Located across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike, the opening marks the eight location for the award-winning, locally owned barbecue joint, and the fifth location in Nashville.
Not so special delivery: packages being left near street
We've seen them flung, swung, and thrown onto porches, but now some Middle Tennessee residents have a new complaint about package deliveries.
Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
10 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Maury County
Shopping local is a great way to discover unique gifts for the holidays as well as support your local community. We’ve compiled a list of local stores that you can support this upcoming holiday season. 1Lotus Rising Yoga. Give the gift of self-care this holiday with a gift certificate...
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Fire out at the scene of a ruptured gas main in the Nations
Nashville Fire says the gas main fire is out and that one worker who was on the construction site was injured. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Store in Bell Buckle recreates NewsChannel 5's classic Christmas commercial
So when Julie and her team were brainstorming a way to lure shoppers into her store, they turned to something else that can transport people back in time.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
'Outrageous:' Rent hikes continue to climb in Nashville in time for Christmas
Nashville rent is showing no signs of coming down, and now the federal rent relief money is about to dry up too.
Shelby’s Trio restaurant building gives first-look tour to Clarksville Young Professionals | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Members of Clarksville Young Professionals were welcomed on a tour this week of the new Shelby’s Trio building, under construction at the corner of North Second Street and College Street, across from the also-under-construction F&M Bank Arena. Shelby’s Trio is a three-tiered restaurant...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another new location in Kentucky later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Kentucky location in Bowling Green.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
Metro, Meharry reach agreement on Nashville General Hospital
Both Metro Nashville and Meharry Medical College reached an agreement on the lease for Nashville General Hospital, the city's safety net medical center.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
Preservation Society of Nashville launches, will name 3 'essential projects' in 2023
The Preservation Society of Nashville, a new full-time historic preservation non-profit, has launched and "aims to protect Nashville’s vital places, stories, and neighborhoods." The announcement took place on Wednesday morning at the offices of Q Prime South, which is housed in the historic former Seventeenth Street Christian Church building...
