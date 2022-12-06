Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Zion Williamson powers red-hot Pelicans past slumping Suns
Zion Williamson scored 35 points, Jose Alvarado added 20 off the bench and the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans defeated the
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (7-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) on Friday. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Detroit enters tonight’s matchup fresh off a loss to the Pelicans which dropped them to 14th in the Eastern...
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Kings
On Friday night, the Cavaliers get a chance for revenge – and to extend their homecourt mastery – when they welcome Domantas Sabonis and the Kings to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-1 at home on Tuesday night – cooling down...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert starting for Cavaliers Friday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will start Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Donovan Mitchell has just been ruled out of action due to right lower leg soreness. And in the All-Star's absence, it will be LeVert who draws the start on the wing alongside Darius Garland.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: pre-register, score $100 early sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When Ohioans complete a quick pre-registration through our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer here, they’ll unlock two must-have bonuses for the...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Kings’ De'Aaron Fox out for Friday’s matchup
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell will miss Friday’s contest against Sacramento with lower right leg soreness, reports Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. The Kings will also be without their leading scorer, point guard De’Aaron Fox, tweets Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. As Fedor writes, Mitchell has been dealing with...
NBA Odds: Kings vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
An intriguing inter-conference duel is scheduled for action on Friday evening as the up-and-coming Sacramento Kings put their solid start to the test as they take on the formidable Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Kings-Cavaliers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Here’s 6 Ohio sports betting promos to grab this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A stacked sports weekend has arrived and we’ve put together a list of the six Ohio sports betting promos to get...
Browns vs. Bengals: What to watch with Lance Reisland, Jeff Lloyd on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
NFL MVP: Ranking the top 5 candidates entering Week 14 - Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The race is heating up for one of the NFL’s highest honors. With just five weeks left this season, the NFL MVP race is tightening and could very well be a three-way race right now. Compared to the preseason odds from the opening week of the season, the order has changed and some of the projected leaders in the race are no longer at the top of the pack.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Detroit Pistons: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have played complimentary basketball during a four-game winning streak. This is the first time this season that both the offense and defense are rated in the top 10. One of those four wins came against the Detroit Pistons, the team Memphis will matchup against tonight. While the...
If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?
BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
NBA games today: Suns vs Pelicans, Kings vs Knicks top NBA schedule on Sunday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the
Deshaun Watson’s history in Houston shows the high stakes of the Browns’ move – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The trip to Houston to cover the Browns game was a way to learn what has happened to Deshaun Watson’s old team. In the last three years, here is how the Texans have played:. 2020: They were 4-12 with Watson at QB. Bill O’Brien (0-4)...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge
Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
Bengals’ matchup against Browns more than just a chance to get back at Cleveland
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was impossible for Bengals players and coaches to avoid the question this week, and for good reason. The Bengals have not beaten the Browns since 2019 and are 0-5 against them since the 2020 season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is 0-4 against his Ohio rivals, and...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0