Cleveland, OH

NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Kings

On Friday night, the Cavaliers get a chance for revenge – and to extend their homecourt mastery – when they welcome Domantas Sabonis and the Kings to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-1 at home on Tuesday night – cooling down...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: pre-register, score $100 early sign up offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When Ohioans complete a quick pre-registration through our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer here, they’ll unlock two must-have bonuses for the...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Kings vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022

An intriguing inter-conference duel is scheduled for action on Friday evening as the up-and-coming Sacramento Kings put their solid start to the test as they take on the formidable Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Kings-Cavaliers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Cleveland.com

Here’s 6 Ohio sports betting promos to grab this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A stacked sports weekend has arrived and we’ve put together a list of the six Ohio sports betting promos to get...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

NFL MVP: Ranking the top 5 candidates entering Week 14 - Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The race is heating up for one of the NFL’s highest honors. With just five weeks left this season, the NFL MVP race is tightening and could very well be a three-way race right now. Compared to the preseason odds from the opening week of the season, the order has changed and some of the projected leaders in the race are no longer at the top of the pack.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?

BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge

Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

