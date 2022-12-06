Nike Cuts Ties With NBA Player Kyrie Irving

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EST (1:30 P.M. PST). To join the call dial 877-545-0523 (Domestic) or 973-528-0016 (International) and enter the access code 541646. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 47307, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

