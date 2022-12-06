A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO