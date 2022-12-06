Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KELOLAND TV
Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls home sales drop 44 percent amid ‘major roadblock’ in affordability
Home sales saw a major slowdown in November in Sioux Falls, down 44 percent year-over-year. Last month, 181 homes were sold in the city, according to a report from the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire, compared with 323 for the same month last year. New listings increased 1.5 percent,...
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Sioux Falls
Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
kfgo.com
Brookings man charged with counterfeiting money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO) – A Brookings, South Dakota man has been indicted on counterfeiting charges. Julian Huffman, 27, is accused of creating five counterfeit $20 bills and attempting to use them between September and November. He is charged with two counts each of Making and Passing Counterfeit U.S....
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
wnax.com
SD Budget Delivered to Legislators
A number of incoming legislators, including District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville were in attendance for the Governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. She says there were some items that caught her attention…. Auch says the Governor laid out a good plan to cut the state sales...
kelo.com
Another major system to impact KELO listening area next week; flooding possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While details are still being determined, it looks like a major winter storm will impact the northern plains next week. Tim Masters at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says to expect a variety of precipitation. There are several ways to avoid flooding...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
KELOLAND TV
State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
wnax.com
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week
While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
kelo.com
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
gowatertown.net
Drag show at SDSU addressed at Board of Regents meeting
RAPID CITY, S.D.–After the leader of South Dakota’s university system announced “process improvements” in response to controversy about a recent drag show, critics denounced the handling of the show and a state senator pledged legislation to address it. The show took place Nov. 16 at South...
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
wnax.com
Gavins Point Dam Drops Flows to Winter Levels
As the downstream navigation season ends on the Missouri River, releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton are being reduced to the winter level of twelve thousand cubic feet per second. Flows had been above thirty thousand cfs for most of the fall. John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River...
KELOLAND TV
Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
kelo.com
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
KELOLAND TV
How much snow will we get, and when?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
