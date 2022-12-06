HBO Max Returns to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels; Subscribers Will Get Access to HBO Max/Discovery+ Merged Service Next Year

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Twitter Sets Relaunch of Twitter Blue With Safeguards to Prevent Blue Check-Mark Imposters
Elon Musk’s Twitter is getting ready to relaunch Twitter Blue, the subscription service that now includes the blue check-mark — and this time, it’s taking new steps to prevent a repeat of last month’s fiasco that led to a deluge of “verified” impersonators and parody accounts.
SFGate
‘Harry & Meghan:’ Where to Watch the New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary is out now, with the six-part series exploring the couple’s often-fraught relationship with the Royal Family and how they’re navigating their new life in the U.S.
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
SFGate
‘Cuties’ Helmer Maimouna Doucoure on Directing Modern Fable ‘Hawa’ with a Cast of Newcomers
Maimouna Doucouré, a French director of Senegalese origins who grew up in a social housing project in Paris and started her career with a screenwriting contest, isn’t one to buckle under any type of pressure or challenge. She certainly didn’t dwell on the misguided backlash to her film...
SFGate
‘Back in the Groove’ Showrunner Answers Why Steph Brought Her Son Steven to Join the Reality Dating Series
While one door has been closed for executive producer Elan Gale with the cancellation of “FBoy Island” at HBO Max, another door has been opened with Hulu’s “Back in the Groove.” His latest reality dating series follows three mature women – each in their 40s – as they jump back into the world of dating and test the waters with a pool of younger men in their 20s and 30s.
SFGate
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’
Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
Comments / 0