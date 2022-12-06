Read full article on original website
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS
While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
Could Kanye West be placed under Kim Kardashian’s conservatorship?
Celebrity conservatorships get a bad rap because of Britney Spears' high-profile case–but it might be just what Ye needs, says legal analyst Aron Solomon.
Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’
Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room, which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
Taking A Stand: Kanye West COVERS UP Balenciaga Logo As Kim Kardashian Sticks By Brand After Teddy Bear Controversy
Talk about making a statement. Kanye West put his words into action when he stepped out in his beloved Balenciaga boots, covering up the logo in wake of the fashion brand's controversial ad campaigns involving kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Grammy winner-turned-two-time presidential hopeful was spotted stomping around Los Angeles on Sunday in a US flag-inspired puffer jacket and the designer rainboots with an at-home alteration.In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, instead of Balenciaga spelled out on the side, the Donda rapper covered up the logo with black tape and a message reading, "Ye24," a nod to his announcement of his...
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
Rapper who bragged about Covid relief fraud sentenced to over 6 years
LOS ANGELES — A Tennessee rapper who boasted about committing Covid-19 relief fraud in a music video was sentenced to over six years in prison Wednesday, prosecutors said. The 77-month sentence also included guilty pleas in separate cases to gun and drug counts, the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said.
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Massive Relief’ After Settling Divorce: She ‘Doesn’t Recognize’ Kanye Anymore (Exclusive)
“Kimye” is officially no more, as of Nov. 29, the former power couple finalized their divorce settlement bringing the lengthy separation to an official end. And as Kim Kardashian, 42, puts the settlement drama behind her, a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it is a “massive relief” for the SKIMS founder. “Kim has been praying that Kanye [West] would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him. So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” the insider revealed. However, they noted that despite the relief, Kim is still having some somber feelings.
Aaron Carter Claimed His Mom Had Been Given 12 Months to Live Shortly Before His Death
Here's a look at Aaron Carter's relationship with his mother, who the musical artist claimed had been given only had 12 months to live shortly before his own death.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reach divorce settlement; rapper to pay $200K per month in child support
Per the divorce agreement, a draft of which was obtained by CNN, Kim Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from Kanye West
‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Slams Ex-Fiance Jaylan Mobley Over Proposal: ‘Disrespect at its Finest’
Off to a rocky start. Shortly after Jaylan Mobley proposed to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica, the former couple got into a heated argument over his decision to ask her stepdad for her hand in marriage. “In the dinner scene...
CoinDesk
Kim Kardashian Wins Investor Lawsuit Over EthereumMax
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian won a lawsuit against her and other celebrities over their endorsement of cryptocurrency platform EthereumMax (EMAX) on Tuesday after a judge dismissed the case due to insufficient allegations. The plaintiffs alleged in January they suffered damages after following celebrity endorsements by the likes of Kardashian,...
Retiree Accused of Murdering His Wife Insists She Was Just Clumsy
A 69-year-old British retiree has been arrested for the suspected murder of his wife in a small Spanish hamlet the couple had moved to just a month earlier. The man, who has not been named in accordance with Spanish laws, insisted that his 56-year-old wife had simply lost her balance and hit her head on the curb trying to get out of the car outside their Camposol home. But his wife was allegedly left on the street after the fall and was eventually discovered by neighbors on Sunday. Police who were summoned to the scene then found the man semi-naked...
petapixel.com
Kanye West Allegedly Failed to Pay Photographer $110K for Shoot
A photographer has reportedly been left unable to pay rent after Kanye West failed to pay her $110,000 for a last-minute photo shoot. Photographer Katelyn Mooney took pictures for West’s clothing line Yeezy Inc. on September 13, with plans for the rapper to use the images for marketing at New York Fashion Week.
BET
Ex-Counter Terrorism Aide Says Meghan Markle Faced ‘Disgusting And Very Real’ Death Threats
Ex-counter terrorism aide Neil Basu recently opened up about the death threats the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle received. In a Dec. 5 interview with Britain's Channel 4 News, Basu, who is retiring after 30 years with London's Metropolitan Police described the threats against "disgusting and very real.”. He continued,...
