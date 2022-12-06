ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA x Crocs Drop Denim-Inspired Clogs

By Christopher Blomquist
 4 days ago

One of her hit songs is “Shirt” but these days SZA is all about denim and shoes.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter whose new album “SOS” will be released on Dec. 9 has unveiled her second collaboration with footwear brand Crocs —the first one dropped in May—and the two new styles evoke Y2K-era denim.

SZA reimagined two of Crocs’ most famous styles, the Classic Cozzzy Sandal and Classic Crush Clog, by giving their Crosslite foam outsoles a ‘ 90s -inspired faded denim allover print. The sandal ($80), a two-strap slip-on, has a white fuzzy interior and features nostalgic JIbbitz charms such as a flip phone, floppy disk, a video-game console and a puka shell.

The clog ($75) has the same trompe-l’œil print as the sandal with an all-white midsole, pivoting heel straps, other playful Jibbitz charms such as a frog, butterfly and bumblebee and a double silver chain across its upper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VCxq_0jYyocRo00
SZA x Crocs

An online drawing to have the chance to purchase these limited-editions shoes opened on Crocs’ website on Dec. 6 and will run until Dec. 8. Winners will be notified if they won and will be allowed to purchase one pair only.

SZA x Crocs is also not alone in offering a retro vibe: Y2K remains a strong fashion trend in denim, sportwear and footwear. Faux denim prints have been used by Diesel and Rag & Bone.

SZA’s first collaboration with Crocs was released during Mental Health Month this year and helped fund and draw attention to charities that support mental well-being such as Sad Girls Club and the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. Featuring a woodgrain print, it also had Jibbitz charms and quickly sold out.

Crocs’ other many sold out collaborations include ones with streetwear brand Staple, designers Selhe Bembury and Christopher Kane, Japanese store Beams, musicians Post Malone and Bad Bunny and Kentucky Fried Chicken , to name just a few.

