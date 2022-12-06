Read full article on original website
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
Last Night’s “SNL” Featured a Chaotic Tribute to New York City
Watch enough sketch comedy and you might find yourself thinking about what the first germ of an idea was that set the whole thing in motion. Sometimes, it’s pretty clear – the Saturday Night Live sketch “Papyrus” drew its inspiration from the font used for Avatar, for instance. Watching last night’s “Hello Kitty” sketch, it’s nowhere near as clear — this is a sketch that goes to some thoroughly unexpected places over the course of four and a half minutes.
The True Story Behind the Reverse Art Heist That Went Viral on TikTok
On an autumn day in London, a handsome man in drab dress sat on a bench in Regent’s Park trying his best not to be noticed. He had a painting hidden beneath his oversized tan puffer. Passersby hurried to enter the Frieze art fair. But the man just waited...
“Blonde” Director Has a Very Dumb Explanation for Why Everyone Hated His Movie
Back in September, Netflix released Blonde, the controversial NC-17 take on Marilyn Monroe’s life, and to say it went over like a lead balloon is a bit of an understatement. The film — a heavily fictionalized story based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — currently has just a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes (and an even lower Audience Score of 32%). Critics panned the Ana de Armas movie for being nothing more than exploitation, but director Andrew Dominik seems to have a different theory as to why it bombed.
In Defense of Lars von Trier’s Sick Sense of Humor
It’s a common enough faux pas: you’re at some manner of gathering where you don’t personally know everyone, and you crack a joke about incest or Kim Jong-il or kitten mortality rates that instantly sucks all the oxygen out of the room. Realizing that you have fatally miscalculated your audience’s sense of humor, you start a sweaty backpedal to prove that you are not a psychopath, privately cursing these people for whatever exemplary state of sunny mental health separates them from you. It’s just that most of us are fortunate enough to have done this on a date or at a party, and not in front of an international press corps documenting every word for ad nauseam repetition in years of news headlines that will ultimately come to define our career and life.
