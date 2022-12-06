It’s a common enough faux pas: you’re at some manner of gathering where you don’t personally know everyone, and you crack a joke about incest or Kim Jong-il or kitten mortality rates that instantly sucks all the oxygen out of the room. Realizing that you have fatally miscalculated your audience’s sense of humor, you start a sweaty backpedal to prove that you are not a psychopath, privately cursing these people for whatever exemplary state of sunny mental health separates them from you. It’s just that most of us are fortunate enough to have done this on a date or at a party, and not in front of an international press corps documenting every word for ad nauseam repetition in years of news headlines that will ultimately come to define our career and life.

5 DAYS AGO