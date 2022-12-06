Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)
Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Europe hopeful that 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome won't have LIV Golf cloud hanging over it
Some history. Over the nearly half-century that it went by the European Tour rather than the DP World Tour it has become, the Old World circuit’s relationship with the Ryder Cup has undergone a dramatic about-face. When the team was filled with those hailing from “Great Britain & Ireland,” the biennial contest with the United States was nearly irrelevant. The result was almost entirely predictable—an American victory—and, even more crucially, there was no real cash to be made on either side of the Atlantic. Few outside golf’s inner-circle cared, so hardly anyone, especially in the States, bothered to watch.
The Wedge Guy: A few thoughts on off-season improvement
Having lived my entire life in South Texas, one of the things I had to learn very quickly when I went into the golf business nearly 40 years ago was that this was a much more “seasonal” activity than I had ever thought about. Though we are blessed to be able to play golf year-round down here, we do have periods (like the past two weeks), where cold/windy/wet weather keeps all but the most devoted off the courses. Still, I certainly understand that there are many of you who have had to “hang ‘em up” for the next few months and get your golf fix with maybe one or two trips over the winter, or just by watching golf on TV and reading about it.
PNC Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The two-day event features some of the biggest names in the game accompanied by their relatives
Morning 9: On-site betting coming to PGA Tour | Scott on LIV peace talks | Rory to play Irish Open
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. On-site betting is coming to the PGA Tour. Josh Weinfuss for ESPN…”The PGA Tour and DraftKings held a groundbreaking ceremony...
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match
Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
Gary Player Reveals Which Is ‘The Worst Rule Ever Invented’
The nine-time Major winner thinks a rule introduced in 2019 has had unintended consequences
INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX
PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
2022 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Two-Person Team Event
The two-person team event has a total purse of $3.8 million, with $950,000 going to the winners. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.
2022 QBE Shootout prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The last event on the 2022 calendar is the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla., which is once again being played at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a 12-team event across 3 rounds, with pairings competing in 4-ball, scramble and modified alternate shot formats. Below, we search for the best value...
Tiger Woods Expected To Make Golf Ball Switch On His Return
Seeking more distance, Tiger is expected to change his golf ball ahead of his appearances at The Match and PNC Championship
Judging by Phil Mickelson's Twitter likes, did this outspoken pro-PGA Tour player originally consider LIV Golf?
Throughout the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle, several players from each circuit have been outspoken to defend their side. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia were quick to Greg Norman’s aid on multiple occasions, while Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods have been leading from the front for the Tour.
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/9/22): Bettinardi Tour Department Inovia 6.0
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Tiger Woods's 2010 Masters Sunday Red Shirt Drawing Big Bids at Auction
No other Woods Sunday shirts from the Masters are said to be owned privately; another notable item selling this weekend is a 103-year-old medal.
Stage Set For Tiger Woods' Latest Comeback Alongside McIlroy In 'The Match' On Saturday
Tiger Woods will use a golf cart to play with Rory McIlroy in charity exhibition against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
In The Mag: FREE 2023 Calendar, Nick Dougherty Masterclass, Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi, Billy Horschel, Christmas Gift Guide & More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, December 8
Morning 9: Tiger ready for Match | Zalatoris return date | More NBC changes
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. Tiger ready for the Match. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”Tiger Woods is ready to go for the latest edition of “The Match”...
Tiger Woods WITB 2022 (December) (new golf ball)
Tiger Woods what’s in the bag accurate as of The Match. TaylorMade sources indicate Woods was unlikely to make any switches to his bag, but we’ll update if any adjustments are made. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X. 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium...
Players hybrid or chunky utility iron? – GolfWRXers discuss
“Due to gapping, I’m going to get rid of my utility iron (410 crossover) and hybrid (original Rogue) and replace them with one club. I’m not sure if I want to go with a players hybrid (thinking Apex Pro) or a chunkier utility iron (thinking U505). Does anyone have experience making a decision similar to this? I’d be curious to hear your reasoning why you went one way or another.
