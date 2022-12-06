ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)

Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Golf Digest

Europe hopeful that 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome won't have LIV Golf cloud hanging over it

Some history. Over the nearly half-century that it went by the European Tour rather than the DP World Tour it has become, the Old World circuit’s relationship with the Ryder Cup has undergone a dramatic about-face. When the team was filled with those hailing from “Great Britain & Ireland,” the biennial contest with the United States was nearly irrelevant. The result was almost entirely predictable—an American victory—and, even more crucially, there was no real cash to be made on either side of the Atlantic. Few outside golf’s inner-circle cared, so hardly anyone, especially in the States, bothered to watch.
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: A few thoughts on off-season improvement

Having lived my entire life in South Texas, one of the things I had to learn very quickly when I went into the golf business nearly 40 years ago was that this was a much more “seasonal” activity than I had ever thought about. Though we are blessed to be able to play golf year-round down here, we do have periods (like the past two weeks), where cold/windy/wet weather keeps all but the most devoted off the courses. Still, I certainly understand that there are many of you who have had to “hang ‘em up” for the next few months and get your golf fix with maybe one or two trips over the winter, or just by watching golf on TV and reading about it.
golfmagic.com

Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment

Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match

Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
BELLEAIR, FL
Golf Digest

INAUGURAL GOLF GALAXY HOT LIST LIVE PRESENTED BY GOLF DIGEST IS COMING TO PHOENIX

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2022 – Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest today unveiled plans for the inaugural Golf Galaxy Hot List Live presented by Golf Digest, to be held at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will provide golfers with a first-of-its-kind consumer demo and live entertainment experience to celebrate the game and debut the 2023 Golf Digest Hot List.
PHOENIX, AZ
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/9/22): Bettinardi Tour Department Inovia 6.0

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Tiger ready for Match | Zalatoris return date | More NBC changes

For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. Tiger ready for the Match. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”Tiger Woods is ready to go for the latest edition of “The Match”...
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods WITB 2022 (December) (new golf ball)

Tiger Woods what’s in the bag accurate as of The Match. TaylorMade sources indicate Woods was unlikely to make any switches to his bag, but we’ll update if any adjustments are made. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X. 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium...
GolfWRX

Players hybrid or chunky utility iron? – GolfWRXers discuss

“Due to gapping, I’m going to get rid of my utility iron (410 crossover) and hybrid (original Rogue) and replace them with one club. I’m not sure if I want to go with a players hybrid (thinking Apex Pro) or a chunkier utility iron (thinking U505). Does anyone have experience making a decision similar to this? I’d be curious to hear your reasoning why you went one way or another.

