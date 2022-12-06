ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Challenges Democratic Caucus 'Demotion'

(Washington) -- For the first time in almost 50 years, Iowa will not hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses for Democrats. The national party has ousted the state from the number one position, but could face a challenge from an Iowa law. Iowa cemented its status as an influential state in the political process during the 1976 presidential campaign, when a little-known peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter burst onto the national political scene with folksy charm, moral charisma and a genuine connection with Iowa farmers. Then governor of Georgia, Carter won the Democratic caucus, and was elected president.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 9th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Missouri has added more dates to its deer hunting season in the upcoming year. The Department of Conservation says the changes to deer hunting regulations have to do with a rising deer population and the spread of the deadly chronic wasting disease in deer. The Missouri Conservation Commission has signed off on a new firearms early anterless portion, a new firearms chronic wasting disease portion, and changes to firearms antlerless permits available in most counties. To find out when the seasons are and the regulation changes, go to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website – mdc.mo.gov.
Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
Women's College Basketball (12/7): Iowa takes down ISU, Shelley stays hot in Nebraska win

(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Study Points to Poultry Litter as Source of NE Water Pollution

(KMAland) -- A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton, a...
