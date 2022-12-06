(Statewide) -- Missouri has added more dates to its deer hunting season in the upcoming year. The Department of Conservation says the changes to deer hunting regulations have to do with a rising deer population and the spread of the deadly chronic wasting disease in deer. The Missouri Conservation Commission has signed off on a new firearms early anterless portion, a new firearms chronic wasting disease portion, and changes to firearms antlerless permits available in most counties. To find out when the seasons are and the regulation changes, go to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website – mdc.mo.gov.

