kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, December 9th, 2022
(Iowa City) -- A University of Iowa Hospitals spokesperson says they treated 10 to 15 people following the explosion Thursday at the bean crushing plant in Marengo. Homes and businesses near the Heartland Crush facility in Marengo were evacuated as a thick black plume of smoke rose from the building. U-I Doctor Teri Brennan says the majority of those treated were in the minor to moderate category -- with one in the red or serious category. Brennan says they had variety of injuries ranging from routine minor cuts and scrapes to burns and trauma. There's no word yet on what may've caused the fire.
kmaland.com
Iowa Challenges Democratic Caucus 'Demotion'
(Washington) -- For the first time in almost 50 years, Iowa will not hold the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses for Democrats. The national party has ousted the state from the number one position, but could face a challenge from an Iowa law. Iowa cemented its status as an influential state in the political process during the 1976 presidential campaign, when a little-known peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter burst onto the national political scene with folksy charm, moral charisma and a genuine connection with Iowa farmers. Then governor of Georgia, Carter won the Democratic caucus, and was elected president.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, December 8th, 2022
(Leon) -- The Decatur County Sheriff says no foul play is suspected in the case of a man found dead next to a burned out vehicle November 26th near Leon. The Sheriff's Department identifies the man as 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon and says investigators determined that the vehicle had become stuck in the field and then caught fire. The autopsy by the state medical examiner found no injuries on Moulds' body. They are still waiting on the final autopsy toxicology results.
kmaland.com
Missouri Health System Facing Potential 'Tripledemic' Amid Staffing Challenges
(KMAland) -- As winter looms in Missouri, health officials are expressing concern over the potential for three viruses to impact facilities. This season has already seen an early spike in flu cases - and widespread impact among children from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. The potential for another COVID spike...
kmaland.com
Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
kmaland.com
Study Points to Poultry Litter as Source of NE Water Pollution
(KMAland) -- A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton, a...
