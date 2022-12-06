Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing rapidly, now just 10% over the next five days.
PICTURES: Florida couple photobombed by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch
Amy Vargo and Kevin Cohen were posing in front of the St. Augustine Castillo de San Marcos when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket photobombed the newlywed's photo shoot during its launch. The couple got married last week in North Carolina, but with both of them being from Tampa, they wanted...
Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be a little early for Christmas miracles, but a man and his best friend seem to be living one. On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie.
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
What's this 107-year-old Florida woman's secret to a long life? 'Stay happy!'
As of December 8, Grace LePane is 107 years old. FOX 35 stopped by the Florida woman's house on her birthday. We asked about her hobbies and how she spends her days.
