Tesla’s Elon Musk sounds alarm on Lucid Motors: “They are not long for this world”
For the most part, Elon Musk is supportive of other electric cars from fellow automakers. While he has poked fun at vehicles like the Audi e-tron in the past, he has also openly supported EVs like the Porsche Taycan and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. But in his recent comments, Musk posted a stern warning about a younger competitor — Lucid Motors.
teslarati.com
Tesla bulls call for retail investors presence in TSLA Board of Directors
Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) has taken a beating this year, and it has been made more painful due to CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media company Twitter. Amidst reports that Musk’s bankers and advisers are considering the idea of replacing some of the CEO’s high-interest Twitter debt with new margin loans backed by TSLA stock, some of the company’s retail shareholders are unsurprisingly split.
teslarati.com
Massive Tesla delivery train spotted in Europe
A massive Tesla delivery train was spotted in Europe this week. Tesla is gearing up for massive Q4 deliveries as we approach the last few weeks of 2022. Analysts have pointed out that Tesla’s successful quarter depends on the successful delivery of vehicles to Europe. With Tesla vehicles such as the Plaid Models S and X being spotted in Europe, it seems that Tesla is on track.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai posted record numbers despite weak Chinese auto market
Tesla Giga Shanghai posted record delivery numbers during an overall weak month for auto sales in China, revealing its strong hold in the local market. Tesla China set a new record in November 2022, selling 100,291 Giga Shanghai-produced vehicles during the month. Shortly after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) released details of Giga Shanghai’s record sales, reports continued to claim that Tesla China would cut production in December by a notable degree.
teslarati.com
Tesla gets one of its most bullish comments from Elon Musk to date
While Tesla is still neck-deep with allegations of low demand in China and Elon Musk’s alleged lack of focus on the EV maker, the company received what could only be described as one of its most optimistic sentiments from its CEO to date. As per CEO Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX are now operating so well that very little is needed from him most of the time.
teslarati.com
Tesla shorts get their revenge, make billions in profits on stock fall
Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) short sellers felt their revenge this year as they made billions in profit as the automaker’s stock has decreased by over 57 percent so far in 2022. A new report from S3 Partners shows Tesla’s short sellers have recovered well in 2022 compared to what their portfolios have experienced in past years. This year, Tesla short sellers have profited $11.5 billion, a nearly 60 percent return on the $19.6 billion invested by skeptics in short positions this year, CNN said.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s three prerequisites for a new Tesla Model 3 have been met
Elon Musk listed three prerequisites Tesla would have to accomplish before overhauling the Model 3’s design. They have now been met, and with reports of “Project Highland” funneling through the automaker’s future plans, the stage is set for a refresh of the company’s mass-market sedan.
teslarati.com
Tesla China delivers 62,493 vehicles domestically in November, becomes largest NEV exporter
Tesla China set records in November by selling a total of 100,291 vehicles. Recent numbers released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) now reveal that from this impressive number, 62,493 vehicles were sold domestically. As per the figures released by the CPCA, Tesla China sold a total of 69,098...
teslarati.com
More details of Tesla China’s claimed Model Y production cuts get released
Reports about Giga Shanghai’s alleged production cuts this December have continued to come out, with recent claims suggesting that Model Y production will be halted at the China-based plant in the last week of December. The information was reportedly outlined in an internal memo that detailed Tesla China’s latest production plans.
teslarati.com
Jeep production facility halted due to cost of EV transition, says Stellantis
A Stellantis-owned Jeep production facility in Illinois will be ceasing production and laying off over 1,000 workers as the automaker looks to cut costs ahead of its EV transition. While the transition to electric vehicles was a welcome announcement from Jeep earlier this year, Stellantis didn’t include the minor detail...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S and X Plaid arrive in Germany for first deliveries
Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid vehicles have arrived in Germany as the company preparing for first deliveries. Yesterday, we reported Tesla Model S and Model X cars had arrived at the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and loaded onto car haulers for customer deliveries. The haulers were spotted in Antwerp, Belgium, full of Model S Plaid and Long Range vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla starts laying the foundation for the Semi in Canada
Tesla submitted some proposals for Canada’s 2023 Federal Budget that may lay the foundation for the arrival of the Semi in Canada. Tesla’s proposals were submitted as part of Canada’s pre-budget consultations before the government’s 2023 budget is finalized. Tesla sent its proposals in a letter...
teslarati.com
GM launches unique EV charging infrastructure program
GM has launched the “Dealer Community Charging Program” ahead of the launches of numerous EVs from its brands. General Motors (GM) dealers aren’t the most popular crowd. Critics point out problems with price gouging and poor customer experiences. But GM is now leveraging a strength of its dealership network, its vast size. And it will use its extensive network to aid in expanding EV charging across the nation.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck body with single-piece rear megacast reported in Giga Texas
When Elon Musk provided an update during his opening remarks at the Q3 2022 earnings call, he made it a point to highlight that Tesla is already in the “final lap” for the Cybertruck. This was highlighted in the company’s Q3 2022 Update Letter, which listed the Cybertruck as a vehicle that was already in its “tooling” phase.
teslarati.com
SpaceX sends OneWeb satellites to orbit on 55th launch of 2022
SpaceX has successfully launched the first of at least three missions for Starlink competitor OneWeb, completing its 55th launch of the year in the process. Hopefully ending a strange series of delays that began last month, Falcon 9 lifted off from SpaceX’s NASA Kennedy Space Center LC-39A pad several days behind schedule on December 8th, 2022. The rocket performed perfectly, ascending for about nine minutes to reach a parking orbit around 400 kilometers (~300 mi) above Earth’s surface. B1069, Falcon 9’s flight-proven booster, shut down, separated from the upper stage, flipped around with cold-gas thrusters, and began boosting back to the Florida coast two and a half minutes after liftoff.
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD’s prolonged release doesn’t make it a ‘fraud,’ company says
Tesla Full Self-Driving’s prolonged release doesn’t make it a “fraud,” the company said in a motion to dismiss a case. Tesla is currently involved in a class-action lawsuit from a few Autopilot and Full Self-Driving customers and has recently filed a motion to dismiss the case with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco. In that motion, a statement was made by Tesla’s attorneys that may have been taken out of context by some media reports.
