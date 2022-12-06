Read full article on original website
Cazenovia School Superintendent says college closure is a "gut punch" to the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Spirits were high in the hallways of Cazenovia Middle School Friday, with students preparing to start their weekend after a half day. Community wide, spirits are dimmer with the news of the Cazenovia College closure looming. In the tight-knit community, Cazenovia Central School District Superintendent Chris...
Cazenovia College president addresses closing school doors
Cazenovia, New York — The president of Cazenovia College spoke out on Wednesday afternoon, addressing the closure of the college. President, Dr. David Bergh said, "I've been communicating regularly with different constituencies on campus. So, meeting with faculty, faculty leadership, our administrative folks and with student leaders, and our student media."
Cazenovia College AD speaks out on what's next for athletes amid school plans to shut down
CNY Central got the chance to speak with the Cazenovia Athletic Director Pete Way after hearing that the college plans to shut down after nearly 200 years. He said coaches are having the difficult conversations with athletes about what's next. One thing he can assure athletes is that sports will...
Local leaders in Cazenovia provide insight on what's next for the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — The Village of Cazenovia Mayor and the Town of Cazenovia Supervisor are providing insight on what happens next for the whole community after the Cazenovia College closure announcement. "The college is both physically and morally at the center of our community. They're totally entwined with the...
Onondaga County proposes consolidating Jamesville, downtown jails to improve staffing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jamesville Correctional will be closing down under a new proposal from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and outgoing Sheriff Gene Conway, seeking approval from the Onondaga County Legislature. McMahon and Sheriff Conway said this was the only solution to make sure that inmates and staff were...
Wladis annual hat and glove giveaway at Webster Elementary
Syracuse, N.Y. — Elementary students in the Syracuse City School District is now more prepared for the winter thanks to an annual hat and glove giveaway put together by a local family. Eleven-thousand elementary students from the Syracuse City School District each went home with a new hat and...
Fire chief in Madison County arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor
Madison County, NY — A fire chief in Madison County has been charged with having inappropriate contact with a minor. According to the Sheriff's Department, John Latham, 53, gave a 16-year-old girl marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Latham is the Eaton Fire Department's chief. Latham is being charged with...
Local businesses react to the closure of Cazenovia college and its impact on sales
The sudden closing of Cazenovia College will have a significant impact beyond the campus. Local business owners who rely on the influx of traffic the school brings say it's very hard to imagine Cazenovia without the college. H.Grey Supply company has operated in the village of Cazenovia for nearly two...
Oneida County experiencing uptick in high flu cases this winter
Oneida County, N.Y. — As Oneida County experiences one of its most active flu seasons in recent years, the health department is helping to raise awareness of flu vaccines as part of National Influenza Vaccination Awareness Week. Oneida County has already had almost 800 reported cases this season, a...
Widespread wet snow expected for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The first half of this weekend featured a bright blue sky, lots of sun and chilly temperatures in the 30s. Our weather will be MUCH different for Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties...
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Here come the new seats: Syracuse University says next phase of Dome renovations in spring
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University says it is moving forward with the next phase of a multi-million dollar, taxpayer-funded renovation of the Dome. The major point of this phase of the renovation efforts is upgrading the seating in the Dome, and renderings show we should be prepared for blue seating. There is a note that the renderings could change in regard to the final design. Bench seating is going to be replaced by seats with backs in the 100, 200, and 300 levels of the Dome. This means a new seat map and lower capacity for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's lacrosse, and women's lacrosse competitions. These renovations will being in the spring of 2023 after Commencement.
Binghamton Wishmakers deliver letters to Santa at Macy's in Destiny USA
Syracuse, N.Y. — Macy's and Make-A-Wish partnered together for another holiday season for their Believe campaign. Since 2003, Macy's and Make-A-Wish have helped grant wishes to children that are fighting illnesses. Each letter that is collected at Macy's, the store will donate two dollars to Make-A-Wish. Tens of thousands...
Rochester man arrested on assault and weapons charges
Ithaca, N.Y. — On Saturday, Ithaca Police responded to a reported physical domestic call between a man and a woman. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. When officers arrived on scene and the male, 28-year-old Voshon O. Carpenter, ran as...
Emergency crews respond to fire at Texas Roadhouse
Syracuse, NY — Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at Texas Roadhouse off Erie Boulevard around 5:30 this evening. Firefighters say no one was injured. They say the fire started in one of the exhaust rooms.
Syracuse Police identify deadly shooting victim, suggest accidental shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead this morning, after Syracuse Police believe he accidentally shot himself in the head on Tuesday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to the 500 block of Delaware Street in Syracuse's Near Westside neighborhood just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found 19-year-old Mike Atkinson of Syracuse, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Atkinson was taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition, where he would later die of his injuries.
Seasonably colder with sunshine and snow this weekend
More often than not, it has not felt or looked like what it is supposed to across most of the immediate central New York area recently. In fact, November was the 9th warmest on record (4.7 degrees above average), and the first part of December has also been much warmer than average (5.8 degrees above average).
Three teenagers charged in the murder of man on Carbon Street in Syracuse in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police have arrested three 17-year-olds in connection to a deadly shooting on Carbon Street in October. Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson was shot in the 200 block of Carbon Street on October 2 at 11:38 PM. Police say he was sitting in his car at the time when he was shot in the head. He tried to drive away and hit a house. He died at Upstate Hospital.
The City of Syracuse is standing by to help JMA Wireless with $24 million expansion
Syracuse, NY — JMA Wireless is planning a $24 million expansion of its facility on Syracuse's Southside. The city of Syracuse is standing by to help push the JMA's proposed logistics center forward, although Mayor Ben Walsh hopes that the city won't have to step in. JMA Wireless wants...
2 people killed in deadly Camaro crash in Clay after missing curve in road
CLAY, N.Y. — State police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro on Caughdenoy Road Thursday night. Investigators say the crash happened at 11:35 PM. They say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road at a fast speed when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping, and landing in a yard.
