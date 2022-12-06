Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals funniest thing a fan has ever said to him on a golf course
Tiger Woods has revealed the funniest thing a fan ever said to him on the golf course. In a quickfire flash interview promoting The Match this weekend, Tiger revealed he was once asked by a woman to sign her chest. Tiger cracked a wry smile as he revealed the security...
golfmagic.com
Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?
Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
Comparing Tiger and Charlie Woods at 13 Years Old
Is Charlie Woods better than Tiger Woods was at his age? The post Comparing Tiger and Charlie Woods at 13 Years Old appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
9 Things You Didn't Know About Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son is making the golf world sit up and take notice - here are nine facts about the talented teen
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match
Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods makes equipment switch for the first time in 20 (!) years
Tiger Woods is set to switch his golf ball ahead of The Match and the PNC Championship, sticking with Bridgestone Golf but changing the model. Woods has changed to the Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball from the Tour B XS model. The Tour B X ball is built to spin less which will help the 46-year-old gain more distance.
Lexi Thompson pumped to hit bombs at QBE Shootout with new partner Maverick McNealy
Lexi Thompson is back for a sixth time at the QBE Shootout while her partner, Maverick McNealy, is a rookie at the event. The former Stanford star got his first look at Tiburon Golf Course on Wednesday. Thompson, however, competed there just last month at the LPGA season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. She won the CME at Tiburon in 2018.
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods reveals dad Tiger is a forgetful caddie in first joint interview
Tiger Woods has given an insight into watching his son Charlie Woods chase his dreams in their first ever joint interview. Woods, 46, and Charlie, 13, gave the interview to one of the big cat's oldest friends in the game: Notah Begay III. The duo's chat was filmed a few...
'Unbelievably Flattering' - McIlroy On Tiger Woods Telling Son Charlie To Copy His Swing
Rory McIlroy has said it's 'unbelievably flattering' that Tiger Woods has told his son Charlie to his swing
golfmagic.com
"Strange and arrogant thing to do" Rory McIlroy's former agent blasts PGA Tour
The former agent of Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy says it was "strange and arrogant" for the PGA Tour not to engage in a discussion with LIV Golf. Andrew "Chubby" Chandler has given an interview to the Mirror, where the renowned agent said he doesn't believe "it is such a bad thing anyway" that Saudi Arabia are attempting to legitimise their being.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson
Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas dines at legendary Italian restaurant with even more legendary crew
On Wednesday, Justin Thomas lamented the fact that he and Jordan Spieth have yet to achieve "I-own-my-own-plane" status like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, their opponents in The Match this Saturday. But Thomas shouldn't fret, because he achieved something just as good and possibly better: Rao's status. As any food...
Stage Set For Tiger Woods' Latest Comeback Alongside McIlroy In 'The Match' On Saturday
Tiger Woods will use a golf cart to play with Rory McIlroy in charity exhibition against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
golfmagic.com
Max Homa constantly ignored Kevin Kisner on Facetime - but for a good reason...
Max Homa and Kevin Kisner will partner up again at the QBE Shootout this week at Tiburon Golf Club, aiming to improve on their finish of tied fifth 12 months ago. "I just felt the vibes from last Sunday a year ago. We played so well and got robbed, so I felt like right when I stepped foot back on this place, I was like this is our year," Homa said in a session with the media on Wednesday.
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Can I Play Golf On My Own?
There’s no I in golf but does that mean you can’t go out on the course by yourself?
'Major Victory For LIV Golf' As PGA Tour Fail To Get Latest Lawsuit Dismissed
Larry Klayman says Jay Monahan has "taken one on the chin" and will have to answer questions on LIV Golf dealings
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: A few thoughts on off-season improvement
Having lived my entire life in South Texas, one of the things I had to learn very quickly when I went into the golf business nearly 40 years ago was that this was a much more “seasonal” activity than I had ever thought about. Though we are blessed to be able to play golf year-round down here, we do have periods (like the past two weeks), where cold/windy/wet weather keeps all but the most devoted off the courses. Still, I certainly understand that there are many of you who have had to “hang ‘em up” for the next few months and get your golf fix with maybe one or two trips over the winter, or just by watching golf on TV and reading about it.
Golf-Tiger says 'tough road' ahead in recovery from foot injury
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods said that while his golf swing is in great shape his injured right foot needs time to heal and that he looked forward to using a cart when he tees it up at The Match on Saturday.
Comments / 10