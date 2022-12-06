ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment

Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?

Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match

Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
Tiger Woods makes equipment switch for the first time in 20 (!) years

Tiger Woods is set to switch his golf ball ahead of The Match and the PNC Championship, sticking with Bridgestone Golf but changing the model. Woods has changed to the Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball from the Tour B XS model. The Tour B X ball is built to spin less which will help the 46-year-old gain more distance.
"Strange and arrogant thing to do" Rory McIlroy's former agent blasts PGA Tour

The former agent of Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy says it was "strange and arrogant" for the PGA Tour not to engage in a discussion with LIV Golf. Andrew "Chubby" Chandler has given an interview to the Mirror, where the renowned agent said he doesn't believe "it is such a bad thing anyway" that Saudi Arabia are attempting to legitimise their being.
Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson

Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
Max Homa constantly ignored Kevin Kisner on Facetime - but for a good reason...

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner will partner up again at the QBE Shootout this week at Tiburon Golf Club, aiming to improve on their finish of tied fifth 12 months ago. "I just felt the vibes from last Sunday a year ago. We played so well and got robbed, so I felt like right when I stepped foot back on this place, I was like this is our year," Homa said in a session with the media on Wednesday.
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match

Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
The Wedge Guy: A few thoughts on off-season improvement

Having lived my entire life in South Texas, one of the things I had to learn very quickly when I went into the golf business nearly 40 years ago was that this was a much more “seasonal” activity than I had ever thought about. Though we are blessed to be able to play golf year-round down here, we do have periods (like the past two weeks), where cold/windy/wet weather keeps all but the most devoted off the courses. Still, I certainly understand that there are many of you who have had to “hang ‘em up” for the next few months and get your golf fix with maybe one or two trips over the winter, or just by watching golf on TV and reading about it.

