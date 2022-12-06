Read full article on original website
What is the benefit of using a wedge instead of PW or GW from the iron set? – GolfWRXers discuss
In our forums, our members have been discussing the pros and cons of using a pitching or gap wedge from an iron set. WRXer ‘jpark0221’ kicks off the thread, asking:. “What is the benefit of doing this instead of using PW from the iron set, which is essentially 10i? I see a lot of pros using wedges from different brands (e.g. Vokey) instead of PW from the same set.”
Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)
Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/7/22): Nike VR Pro Combo CB irons
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Tiger Woods WITB 2022 (December) (new golf ball)
Tiger Woods what’s in the bag accurate as of The Match. TaylorMade sources indicate Woods was unlikely to make any switches to his bag, but we’ll update if any adjustments are made. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X. 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium...
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger’s forgetful caddying trait
Last week, it was revealed that Charlie Woods had reached a reached a swing speed of 117mph, more than the average number on the PGA Tour. Tiger has advised the 13-year-old to “swing as hard as you want on a shot, but you need to have balance,” insisting that the swing to copy was Rory McIlroy’s rather than the one that achieved 82 PGA Tour victories.
Justin Thomas dines at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world…with elite company
If you’re invited to a restaurant, that’s a nice thing. If you’re invited to Rao’s, that’s a privilege. The exclusive 10-table eatery in Harlem has no reservation list – you are ‘it’ or not, and ‘not’ doesn’t get you in.
Morning 9: Tiger ready for Match | Zalatoris return date | More NBC changes
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. Tiger ready for the Match. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”Tiger Woods is ready to go for the latest edition of “The Match”...
The Wedge Guy: A few thoughts on off-season improvement
Having lived my entire life in South Texas, one of the things I had to learn very quickly when I went into the golf business nearly 40 years ago was that this was a much more “seasonal” activity than I had ever thought about. Though we are blessed to be able to play golf year-round down here, we do have periods (like the past two weeks), where cold/windy/wet weather keeps all but the most devoted off the courses. Still, I certainly understand that there are many of you who have had to “hang ‘em up” for the next few months and get your golf fix with maybe one or two trips over the winter, or just by watching golf on TV and reading about it.
Morning 9: On-site betting coming to PGA Tour | Scott on LIV peace talks | Rory to play Irish Open
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. On-site betting is coming to the PGA Tour. Josh Weinfuss for ESPN…”The PGA Tour and DraftKings held a groundbreaking ceremony...
Phil Mickelson likes tweet suggesting major LIV critic asked for $55m to join rebel tour
Phil Mickelson’s recent social media activity may indicate that one of LIV Golf’s biggest critics actually attempted to join the rival league before being denied by LIV. The speculation began when Tiger Woods’ former swing coach, Hank Haney, said on his podcast that there was a PGA Tour player who’s been adamantly against LIV that initially had attempted to join the breakaway tour for an asking price of $55 million.
Players hybrid or chunky utility iron? – GolfWRXers discuss
“Due to gapping, I’m going to get rid of my utility iron (410 crossover) and hybrid (original Rogue) and replace them with one club. I’m not sure if I want to go with a players hybrid (thinking Apex Pro) or a chunkier utility iron (thinking U505). Does anyone have experience making a decision similar to this? I’d be curious to hear your reasoning why you went one way or another.
