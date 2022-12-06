Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Bernalda Crowell, age 89 Napoleon
Bernalda Crowell, age 89 of Napoleon, passed away early on Thursday December 8, 2022. She was born on February 13, 1933 in Knott County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Perry and Anna (Collins) Sloan. She grew up in Kentucky and attended Hindman High School. She was a graduate of...
WRBI Radio
Clara Ellen Houpey – 80 of Columbus
Clara Ellen Houpey, 80, of Columbus, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Letts, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Doles) Houpey. She was raised in Decatur County and had been a resident of Columbus since 1974. Clara was a 1960 graduate of Jackson Township High School and a member of the Westport Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her sister, Ruby Mae Henry of Westport;
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
WRBI Radio
Helen Loretta McCarty, 95
Helen Loretta McCarty, 95, of Greensburg passed away on December 8, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1927 in Brookville, Indiana the daughter of Leslie and Laura Bulmer Quinlan. Helen retired from Delta Faucet in 1994. She was a member of the Clarksburg Christian Church and the Loyal Circle.
WRBI Radio
Virgil Francis Moorman
Virgil Francis Moorman, age 90, of Sunman, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. Virgil was born on October 19th, 1932, in Connersville, IN to Otto & Mary Leona Moorman (nee Laker). When he was a young man, Virgil enlisted and proudly...
WRBI Radio
Ruth A. Greiwe -81 of Westport
Ruth A. Greiwe, 81, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana inpatient facility. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Decatur County the daughter of Edwin & Opal (Wiggins) Burley. She has lived most of her life in Decatur County. She had graduated in 1959 from Sandcreek High School and attended a Business College in Columbus. She retired from the Postal Service in 2003. She and her husband, Tom owned and operated Briarwood Mobile Home Park in Westport. Ruth was a member of the Kitchen Cookies Home Economics Club, was a past president of Decatur County Extension Homemakers Club and she had also started girls’ softball in Decatur County. She enjoyed boating, fishing, wintering in Florida, antique cars, and the Oliver Super Series tractors. She married Thomas George Greiwe on June 6, 1959, at Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brad) Childs of Shelbyville; her son, Thomas Jeffrey (Sandra) Greiwe of Westport; her sister, Ruby Siler of Connersville; her grandchildren, Sara Rae Hampton, Thomas Joshua Greiwe, Morgan Childs, Adam (Sara) Childs, Benjamin (Andrea) Childs and her great grandchildren, Ashton and Ryker Hampton, Kyleigh, Amyah and Naomi Childs, Kennedy, Klara and Norah Childs, Kamden and Weston Greiwe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas George Greiwe; brother, Bob Burley; sister, Joyce Erskine and grandson, Lucas Childs. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jon Porter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burney Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WRBI Radio
Ruth E. Hamilton, 94
Ruth E. Hamilton, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Aspen Place Health Campus in Greensburg. She was born May 27, 1928, in Decatur County, Indiana, the daughter of Harry J. and Mary (Hessler) Dwenger. Ruth worked for many years at Minears clothing store. She was a...
WRBI Radio
Raymond Clark
Raymond Clark, age 69, of West Harrison, Indiana, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at home. He was born on August 22, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son to William and Geneva Clark. Raymond married his high school sweet heart and love of his life, Karen Calihan. They shared this love for almost 50 years. He was an employee for General Electric as a millwright for 30 years retiring in 2013.
WRBI Radio
Mark Yorn, Batesville
Mark Yorn was born in 1955 in Batesville, IN to Melvin and Evelyn Yorn. In 1977, Mark met his wife, Laurie, while she was getting her car repaired at Nobbes’ Dealership and she caught his eye. Together, they raised their family, first in Oldenburg, where he was a volunteer fireman, then in Batesville.
WRBI Radio
Karen June Adams
Karen June Adams, age 55 of Batesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born on December 20, 1966 in Batesville to Delza Amburgey Jr. and Anna Corine Hammond (nee Short). The 1985 Milan High School graduate went on to earn an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech and...
WRBI Radio
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96, Greensburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Morning Breeze in Greensburg. Born July 16, 1926, in Greensburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Thomas Raymond and Rose M. (Klene) Tumilty. Betty worked in the 1940’s and 50’s at Hamilton Kitchen on...
WRBI Radio
Raymond “Butch” Simmermeyer, 78, Oldenburg
Raymond “Butch” Edward Simmermeyer, 78, of Oldenburg, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1944 in Batesville, Indiana to Joseph and Elizabeth (Freese) Simmermeyer. Butch married Edith Nunlist on September 10, 1966. Butch liked to make things out of wood...
WRBI Radio
Emma Jean Tickle, 79
Emma Jean (Kinnett) Tickle, of Greensburg, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Emma was born in Evansville, IN to Opal Lenora (Hart) Kinnett and William V. Kinnett on March 7, 1943. She was a 1961 graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School, worked for the U.S. Shoe Factory and Knauff Fiberglass. She married Fred J. Tickle on May 3, 1961 and from this union are three children: Mitchell, Phenorah, and Fredrick. Also surviving are six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorena Kinnett; brother-in-law, Merrill Ritchie; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.
WRBI Radio
Francis Flaspohler
Francis H. Flaspohler, 89 years old of Batesville, IN, died at the VA Cincinnati Hospital on December 6, 2022 following a brief illness. Francis was born to Frank and Rose (Ronnebaum) Flaspohler on January 7, 1933. After serving his draft duty in the Army, where he was stationed in Germany,...
WRBI Radio
Hillenbrand Foundation joins BHS Ivy Tech 2.0 initiative through $100-K donation
— The Batesville Community School Corporation’s (BCSC) initiative to continue to provide tuition-free college classes to Batesville High School (BHS) students received additional support recently with the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation, Inc. Begun in 2013, this collaborative community effort has allowed Batesville’s...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Girls JV Basketball
The Girls JV basketball team defeated Lawrenceburg Thursday evening. The box score & stats are listed below:
WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
WRBI Radio
St. Anthony Live Nativity takes place this weekend
Morris, IN — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from 5-9 tonight (Friday, December 9) and tomorrow (Saturday, December 10). In addition to the live manger scene, local church and school choirs will perform Christmas Carols indoors and outdoors on...
WRBI Radio
Milan Swimming
Thursday evening from Milan’s pool. Milan hosted East Central in a co-ed dual meet. Emilee Knueven – double winner in Girl’s 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
WRBI Radio
ORVC weekly report ending December 3
The Ohio River Valley Conference has released its weekly report for the period ending December 3. Congratulations to ORVC Performers of the Week from Ripley County schools. Dylan Thomas from Milan was named the Performer of the Week in Boys Swimming, while Elizabeth McKittrick from South Ripley and Milan’s Ariel Haessig shared the honors in Girls Swimming.
