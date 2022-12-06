Garden County’s stifling defense and productive offense lifted them past Sioux County Tuesday 79-36. A full-court press during the first half helped Garden County jump out to a 43-15 advantage as the Warriors struggled to move the ball down court. Sioux County found better success after the break. The Warriors posted 14 points in the third quarter and another seven in the final minutes, but they had no answer for Garden County’s offense led by Johnny Vargas.

2 DAYS AGO