Garden County soars over Sioux County
Garden County’s stifling defense and productive offense lifted them past Sioux County Tuesday 79-36. A full-court press during the first half helped Garden County jump out to a 43-15 advantage as the Warriors struggled to move the ball down court. Sioux County found better success after the break. The Warriors posted 14 points in the third quarter and another seven in the final minutes, but they had no answer for Garden County’s offense led by Johnny Vargas.
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
Pope selected as Commencement Speaker
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be...
Scottsbluff police issues 46 citations during special Thanksgiving enforcement
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff Police Department received a grant to patrol for more hours to make sure people are practicing safe driving habits. During Thanksgiving weekend the Scottsbluff Police Department was patrolling more of Scottsbluff and Terrytown to monitor the streets. The patrol officers were able to work overtime due to a grant received from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety office.
