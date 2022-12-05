It is with the greatest of sadness and the deepest regrets that we share the passing of Patricia Charlene McCoy. Patricia passed away November 15th, 2022, in Leesburg, FL. She was born in Tampa, FL on March 22nd, 1933. Patricia was adopted by Mr. Harry Roberson and Ms. Marie Roberson. While living in Tampa Florida, Patricia attended and graduated from Plan High School in 1951. Soon after graduation Patricia joined the United States Navy, where she was stationed at Whidbey Island, WA during the Korean conflict. In 1965 Patricia married Johnny Lewis McCoy and together they parented 3 children, Sherri L. Mullen, Ronald H. McCoy and Johnny Lewis McCoy II. During their marriage they served on Naval Stations up and down East Coast from Brunswick Maine to Key West FL. After Johnny’s retirement they spent a few years traveling across the United States, which is some of the happiest moments in their lives. Mrs. Patricia McCoy will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She was a beloved and devoted wife and mother.

