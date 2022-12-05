Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Patricia Charlene McCoy
It is with the greatest of sadness and the deepest regrets that we share the passing of Patricia Charlene McCoy. Patricia passed away November 15th, 2022, in Leesburg, FL. She was born in Tampa, FL on March 22nd, 1933. Patricia was adopted by Mr. Harry Roberson and Ms. Marie Roberson. While living in Tampa Florida, Patricia attended and graduated from Plan High School in 1951. Soon after graduation Patricia joined the United States Navy, where she was stationed at Whidbey Island, WA during the Korean conflict. In 1965 Patricia married Johnny Lewis McCoy and together they parented 3 children, Sherri L. Mullen, Ronald H. McCoy and Johnny Lewis McCoy II. During their marriage they served on Naval Stations up and down East Coast from Brunswick Maine to Key West FL. After Johnny’s retirement they spent a few years traveling across the United States, which is some of the happiest moments in their lives. Mrs. Patricia McCoy will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She was a beloved and devoted wife and mother.
leesburg-news.com
Lorene Joy Wehrly
Lorene Joy Wehrly, 80, of Tavares, FL., formerly of Lima, OH, passed away peacefully at home on November 27th, 2022. She was born on October 25th, 1942 in Toledo , OH to Carlyle and Mildred Price, who both preceded her in death. Lorene married her beloved husband, Robert D. (Bob) Wehrly on August 31st, 1991, who also preceded her in death.
leesburg-news.com
Dennis Patrick Dugan
Dennis Patrick Dugan, 70, of Tavares, FL, passed away on December 1, 2022 in his home surrounded by his significant other and his daughter. He was born on March 20, 1952 in Covington, KY to his parents Donald and Mary (Bitters) Dugan. Dennis was always the life of the party....
leesburg-news.com
Local aircraft enthusiasts gather for Christmas party at Leesburg airport
Members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 had an opportunity to look back at 2022 and ahead to 2023 at the group’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 3 in the Leesburg International Airport administration building. The festive affair, attended by around 35 members, included delicious catered food, an...
leesburg-news.com
Brazilian who overstayed his visa apprehended in Leesburg
A member of the Lake County Traffic Task Force apprehended a Brazilian who has apparently overstayed his visa. The officer ran the license plate number of a Ford SUV on Friday in Leesburg which revealed the vehicle had a seize tag order in place. A records check showed that the seize tag order was based on a failure to pay a traffic fine for the offense of driving without a license.
leesburg-news.com
North Carolina man arrested at Leesburg home after pointing gun at girl
A North Carolina man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at a girl at a home in Leesburg. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a house in the 10300 block of Summit Square Drive when a suspicious incident complaint was received by dispatch.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop
Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car
A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
leesburg-news.com
Suspected Walmart thief jailed on drug charges after traffic stop
A Leesburg woman jailed in March for stealing from Walmart was arrested on drug charges Monday night after the car she was riding in was stopped for not having its headlights on. Brooke Noelle Baisden, 33, of 4341 Magnolia Ave., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, possession...
